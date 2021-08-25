Where you can see the Red Arrows flying over Norfolk today

Published: 9:00 AM August 25, 2021 Updated: 9:21 AM August 25, 2021

The Red Arrows will be visible in west Norfolk today - Credit: PA

The Red Arrows will be flying over parts of Norfolk today, Wednesday, August 25.

The timings are short but well worth a look.

They are travelling from their base at Scampton at 3.45pm and are coming to Norfolk for a Friends and Family Day event at RAF Marham at 4pm.

Though this display is closed to the public, there is still a chance to see them as they pass by overhead.

According to the Military Airshows website, the Red Arrows will be leaving Scampton at 3.45pm.

Their route takes them over the sea, east of Skegness, at 3.52pm.

They will then be visible just off the coast of Brancaster, in the vicinity of Long Sand, at approximately 3.55pm.

They will stay off coast, northeast of Hunstanton in the vicinity of Seal Sand, at approximately 3.57pm.

The Red Arrows will then pass over the coast west of Ingoldisthorpe, and will then be seen southeast of King's Lynn, near Tower End, at approximately 3.58pm.

Their route will then take them between Tower End and Marham, where they will arrive for their display at 4pm.

They will then pass over Beachamwell and will turn west of Hilborough House at 4.32pm.

They can then be seen east of Hilgay at 4.33pm, and will then leave Norfolk to head to Newborough.