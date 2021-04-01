Photographer catches glimpse of Red Arrows as they soar over Norfolk

Published: 10:46 AM April 1, 2021 Updated: 11:09 AM April 1, 2021

A lucky few were able to catch a glimpse of the Red Arrows as they soared over parts of Norfolk.

The popular aerobatic display team passed over head on March 31 as they near the end of their winter training.

Snapper Kevin Osman managed to catch these pics as they passed over Norfolk.

Normally the Arrows complete their winter training in mid-March, after then, the team usually moves overseas to a location with more predictable and settled weather to maximise flying hours and perfect their display for the forthcoming season.

They started at Scampton, in Lincolnshire, flying around part of the country.

The Red Arrows overhead at Sculthorpe. - Credit: Kevin Osman

The Red Arrows were captured flying over RAF Sculthorpe yesterday morning on their way to Runnymeade as part of the anniversary flypast for the 100 years of the Australian Air Force.

Ian Brown, curator at RAF Sculthorpe saw them roar overhead.

"It's always a treat to see arguably the world's greatest aerobatic display team even if it is in transit”, he said.

“It was fantastic to see them in our part of the world and over Sculthorpe."