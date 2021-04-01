Photographer catches glimpse of Red Arrows as they soar over Norfolk
- Credit: Kevin Osman
A lucky few were able to catch a glimpse of the Red Arrows as they soared over parts of Norfolk.
The popular aerobatic display team passed over head on March 31 as they near the end of their winter training.
Snapper Kevin Osman managed to catch these pics as they passed over Norfolk.
Normally the Arrows complete their winter training in mid-March, after then, the team usually moves overseas to a location with more predictable and settled weather to maximise flying hours and perfect their display for the forthcoming season.
They started at Scampton, in Lincolnshire, flying around part of the country.
You may also want to watch:
The Red Arrows were captured flying over RAF Sculthorpe yesterday morning on their way to Runnymeade as part of the anniversary flypast for the 100 years of the Australian Air Force.
Ian Brown, curator at RAF Sculthorpe saw them roar overhead.
Most Read
- 1 Plan to extend dog ban on popular north Norfolk beaches
- 2 Red Arrows could fly over Norfolk today
- 3 Six motoring laws that have changed during Covid pandemic
- 4 Police investigating after trees cut down 'without consent'
- 5 Two men found hiding in cupboard at cannabis factory
- 6 New landlords to reopen closed riverside pub
- 7 Hovercraft rescues four people and dog cut off by tide
- 8 Man broke Covid rules to transport cannabis worth over £200,000 to Norfolk
- 9 Sun-kissed Norfolk beach is packed on the hottest day of the year
- 10 Stricter dog rules come info force at Wells and Holkham beaches
"It's always a treat to see arguably the world's greatest aerobatic display team even if it is in transit”, he said.
“It was fantastic to see them in our part of the world and over Sculthorpe."