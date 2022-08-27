Red Arrows pictured at Norfolk airbase

The UK's favourite flying team have spent two days zipping through the skies above a west Norfolk airbase.

The famous Red Arrows were due to be based at Norwich Airport for Clacton Airshow and Wattisham Flying Station Family Day.

The Red Arrows over RAF Marham - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

But due to a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office for thunderstorms and heavy rain, they were diverted to RAF Marham.

The Red Arrows arrived at Marham on the morning of August 25 before going to do a show at Wattisham then returning in the afternoon before flying to Clacton.

The Red Arrows at RAF Marham - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

The RAF aerobatic team returned to the west Norfolk airbase for 5pm.

They then went on to perform again at Clacton on August 26, returning to Marham to refuel.

A Red Arrow at RAF Marham - Credit: Paul Easton Photography

During one of their flights, the jets paid their respects to a former RAF pilot at a Suffolk care home.

Richard Anthony Elliot Storer, the first Red Arrow Squadron Leader, is receiving palliative care at home at Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm.