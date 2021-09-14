Eyes to the skies: Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today
- Credit: PA
The Red Arrows are set to take to the skies over Norfolk today on their back from an event in the capital.
The RAF display is a flypast of the Defence and Security Equipment International (DESI) event which begins today.
Despite being held at the ExCel in London, Norfolk locals will be able to witness the Red Arrows in the county's skies on the back end of their journey.
They will be over East Harling, near Thetford, by 12.32pm and over the North Norfolk coast by 12.38.
This route will take them over Dereham, Fakenham, and Holkham.
Red Arrows route in full:
1. RAF Scampton - 11.48am
2. Fiskerton - 11.49am
3. Spalding - 11.54am
4. Great Dalby - 11.58am
5. Maidwell - 12.01pm
6. Fen Drayton - 12.07pm
7. Standon - 12.11pm
8. Hoddeson - 12.12pm
9. Woodford - 12.14pm
10. DSEI - 12.15pm
11. Catford - 12.15pm
12. Gravesend - 12.17pm
13. Brentwood - 12.20pm
14. Woodbridge - 12.27pm
15. East Harling - 12.32pm
16. Oversea - 12.38pm
17. RAF Scampton - 12.46pm
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk village named one of best in the UK
- 2 Stark warning building trade at 'breaking point' over price hikes
- 3 Morning traffic update: Delays in Norwich and on A47
- 4 Met Office issues weather warning for heavy rain in Norfolk
- 5 Woman thought about taking her life after abuse decades ago
- 6 Council spends £2.25m on Carrow House purchase
- 7 Countryfile to film part of special episode in Norfolk
- 8 Food critic Jay Rayner heaps praise on The Pigs in Edgefield
- 9 Stretch of A47 closes until October for repairs
- 10 Police stop 51 drivers in day of action
Timings and route may change due to weather or other requirements.