Eyes to the skies: Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today

The Red Arrows take part in a display at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 17, 2015. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire - Credit: PA

The Red Arrows are set to take to the skies over Norfolk today on their back from an event in the capital.

The RAF display is a flypast of the Defence and Security Equipment International (DESI) event which begins today.

Despite being held at the ExCel in London, Norfolk locals will be able to witness the Red Arrows in the county's skies on the back end of their journey.

They will be over East Harling, near Thetford, by 12.32pm and over the North Norfolk coast by 12.38.

This route will take them over Dereham, Fakenham, and Holkham.

The Red Arrows route for the flypast on September 14, 2021. - Credit: Military Airshows/Google

Red Arrows route in full:

1. RAF Scampton - 11.48am

2. Fiskerton - 11.49am

3. Spalding - 11.54am

4. Great Dalby - 11.58am

5. Maidwell - 12.01pm

6. Fen Drayton - 12.07pm

7. Standon - 12.11pm

8. Hoddeson - 12.12pm

9. Woodford - 12.14pm

10. DSEI - 12.15pm

11. Catford - 12.15pm

12. Gravesend - 12.17pm

13. Brentwood - 12.20pm

14. Woodbridge - 12.27pm

15. East Harling - 12.32pm

16. Oversea - 12.38pm

17. RAF Scampton - 12.46pm

Timings and route may change due to weather or other requirements.