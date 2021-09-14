News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Eyes to the skies: Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 7:04 AM September 14, 2021    Updated: 7:26 AM September 14, 2021
The Red Arrows take part in a display at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Glouces

The Red Arrows take part in a display at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 17, 2015. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire - Credit: PA

The Red Arrows are set to take to the skies over Norfolk today on their back from an event in the capital.

The RAF display is a flypast of the Defence and Security Equipment International (DESI) event which begins today.

Despite being held at the ExCel in London, Norfolk locals will be able to witness the Red Arrows in the county's skies on the back end of their journey.

They will be over East Harling, near Thetford, by 12.32pm and over the North Norfolk coast by 12.38.

This route will take them over Dereham, Fakenham, and Holkham.

The Red Arrows will fly over Thetford, Fakenham, Dereham, and Holkham Hall in Norfolk

The Red Arrows route for the flypast on September 14, 2021. - Credit: Military Airshows/Google

Red Arrows route in full: 

1. RAF Scampton - 11.48am
2. Fiskerton - 11.49am
3. Spalding - 11.54am
4. Great Dalby - 11.58am
5. Maidwell - 12.01pm
6. Fen Drayton - 12.07pm
7. Standon - 12.11pm
8. Hoddeson - 12.12pm
9. Woodford - 12.14pm
10. DSEI - 12.15pm
11. Catford - 12.15pm
12. Gravesend - 12.17pm
13. Brentwood - 12.20pm
14. Woodbridge - 12.27pm
15. East Harling - 12.32pm
16. Oversea - 12.38pm
17. RAF Scampton - 12.46pm

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk village named one of best in the UK
  2. 2 Stark warning building trade at 'breaking point' over price hikes
  3. 3 Morning traffic update: Delays in Norwich and on A47
  1. 4 Met Office issues weather warning for heavy rain in Norfolk
  2. 5 Woman thought about taking her life after abuse decades ago
  3. 6 Council spends £2.25m on Carrow House purchase
  4. 7 Countryfile to film part of special episode in Norfolk
  5. 8 Food critic Jay Rayner heaps praise on The Pigs in Edgefield
  6. 9 Stretch of A47 closes until October for repairs
  7. 10 Police stop 51 drivers in day of action

Timings and route may change due to weather or other requirements.

Norfolk Live
Norfolk
Thetford News
Wells-next-the-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Caister on Sea High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: The 10 cheapest villages in Norfolk to buy a home

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Jane Whiley

'They have got no crinkly crisps' - shopper's frustration at shortages

Anthony Carroll

person
Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride join members of Norfolk Lab who use the facilities at The Old Hall

Protest held at Norfolk village sex club after transphobia allegations

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Bolt smashes through North Walsham couple's window screen on Norwich road

Near-miss for Norfolk couple as large bolt smashes through windscreen

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon