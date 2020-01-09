Search

These boots are made for squawkin' - Old footwear turned into nest boxes

PUBLISHED: 14:28 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:28 09 January 2020

Sharron Clements with one of the nest boots an idea to encourage more nesting garden birds and recycle old footwear. Picture: Rob Colman.

© Rob Colman 2019. No Syndication.

A recycling project will provide new homes for birds across the region by turning old boots into nest boxes.

Buzz Bee Gardening making 'nest boots' for birds, using old boots to recycle for nature. It is the second year 'Project Nestbox' has run in Norwich. Picture: Rob Colman.Buzz Bee Gardening making 'nest boots' for birds, using old boots to recycle for nature. It is the second year 'Project Nestbox' has run in Norwich. Picture: Rob Colman.

Project Nestbox ran for the first time last year as schoolchildren got involved by painting 50 donated bird boxes, which were placed in areas across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Robert Ashton, of Norwich business Buzz Bee Gardening, was inspired to bring back the initiative for a second year after seeing old boots being used in the US to help birds to nest.

He said: "Everyone has old boots lying around in garden sheds or garages. I asked a few people if they wanted to donate to their garden for nature as a bird nest and they were all delighted.

"What better way to recycle old boots rather than putting them in the waste bin?"

Using his own technique, he has made 'nest boots' for blue tits and great tits, while also adapting others for robins, wrens and flycatchers.

They have been placed so that garden birds can get used to them before hopefully nesting in them in spring.

Mr Ashton said: "Providing nest sites in your garden is very rewarding, to watch the whole process of the birds first taking to the nest site, building the nest, feeding the young and then the young emerging.

Buzz Bee Gardening making 'nest boots' for birds, using old boots to recycle for nature. It is the second year 'Project Nestbox' has run in Norwich. Picture: Rob Colman.Buzz Bee Gardening making 'nest boots' for birds, using old boots to recycle for nature. It is the second year 'Project Nestbox' has run in Norwich. Picture: Rob Colman.

"A whole host of our garden birds make use of all kinds of nest sites we put up, and it's important to help nature where we can."

