Search

Advanced search

'It's like a bereavement for many people' - Rector speaks of devastation after church fire

PUBLISHED: 15:40 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 11 September 2019

Fire has gutted the church at Wimbotsham, near Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Fire has gutted the church at Wimbotsham, near Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

The rector of a church left severely damaged by fire has spoken of his community's loss.

Fire has gutted the church at Wimbotsham, near Downham Market Picture: Chris BishopFire has gutted the church at Wimbotsham, near Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

St Mary's Church in Wimbotsham, near Downham Market, was gutted by fire a week ago.

Flames tore through the medieval church, destroying its interior and roof.

The Rev Dr David Karoon, who has been vicar since January, said: "It is a very sad time for us in the village, that building holds so many memories for so many of us. It has held weddings, baptisms and funerals. It is such a great loss for the community.

Rev Karoon said: "I have found a great deal of support in the community and wider community, people have been coming to the church to express their sadness."

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze which has gutted the historic church at Wimbotsham, near Downham Market Picture: Chris BishopFirefighters at the scene of the blaze which has gutted the historic church at Wimbotsham, near Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Site investigations are still ongoing and the bronze bells that are still hanging will have to be removed before a full inspection can take place.

MORE: Villagers debate future of church gutted by fire.

Rev Karoon said: "We have been told it will take a good few weeks before the inspections are carried out and are waiting to consult with the community in Wimbotsham too see what to do next, it will take weeks and possibly months before something is decided.

"We are waiting on a response from the structural engineer on what to do."

Fire has gutted the church at Wimbotsham, near Downham Market Picture: Chris BishopFire has gutted the church at Wimbotsham, near Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

More than 50 firefighters tackled the blaze, saving the vestry and important church documents that were kept in a safe.

Priceless carvings and a 15th Century altar table were consumed by the flames.

Mr Karoon added: "People are very very sad, it's like a bereavement for many people. It's where they've grown up, attended church or had their weddings or baptisms in.

"It's been a great shock, you don't expect it and nothing prepares you for something like this.

Fire destroys most of St Mary's Church in Wimbotsham. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Fire destroys most of St Mary's Church in Wimbotsham. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

"In the meantime we cannot hold a service in the building and so it will be held at the Stow Bardolph church."

A community meeting will be held on Saturday, September 14 at Wimbotsham Village Hall (3pm) to discuss the future of the church.

Most Read

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Appeal launched to bring body of ‘sweet boy with a big heart’ back home after fatal crash

Dorin Melnic, who died in a car crash at South Raynham in Norfolk. Picture: Courtesty of Ludmila Corcinschi

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Kissed on the Roof event ordered not to go ahead by council

Rooftop Gardens bar and restaurant at Union. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk pub scoops AA culinary excellence award

The AA have awarded the Marsham Arms, a restaurant come hotel, one rosette out of five after a recent visit. PictureL Colin Finch

The day Canaries legend and Keith Skipper cried together

Canadian winger Errol Crossan, 4 March 1959, at Carrow Road with Terry Bly

Norwich bridal shop named the best in the country

Anna Hare, owner of Pure Brides in Lower Goat Lane which was named the bridalwear retailer of the year at The Bridal Buyer Awards 2019 Credit: Louisa Baldwin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists