Video

Records tumble as tens of thousands turn out for Out There Festival

Melanie Kidd and Daisy Rushfourth at this years Out There Festival. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

World premieres and a packed programme of entertainment attracted thousands of people as an international festival made a stunning return.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Record breaking crowds descended on Great Yarmouth for the opening day of the 12th year of the Out There Festival.

Parks and areas around the coastal town were transformed over the weekend as a galaxy of street artists from across the world performed.

The SeaChange Arts-produced bonanza showcased more than 100 hours of entirely free entertainment - with performances including circus, street arts, acrobatics, comedy, music and much more.

And according to a spokesman for Seachange Arts, the festival experienced its busiest ever Saturday.

The spokesman said: "An estimated 30,000 people visited the Festival during the day (Saturday) and an estimated 8,000-plus people attended the Saturday Night Spectacular."

The crowds enjoyed UK and World Premiere performances alongside workshops, shows, street theatre and circus acts featuring 130 artists who hailed from 10 different countries.

The Festival did not disappoint as the crowds were wowed by non-stop entertainment.

The opening day drew to a thrilling conclusion on Saturday evening as a 90-minute show had audiences transfixed.

The Saturday Night Spectacular from street theatre company Générik Vapeur and the flying trapeze school and circus production company Gorilla Circus began with a procession through the town.

The Anglo-French alliance saw Générik Vapeur and Gorilla Circus return once more with "a fantastic new 2019 creation," according to Joe Mackintosh, chief executive for SeaChange Arts and artistic director of the festival.

It featured a grand piano road train and fire-powered trollies as it made its way through the streets of Great Yarmouth.

Billed as a high-octane spectacular, outdoor flying had the audience mesmerised as thousands of people lined up to witness an amazing conclusion to the opening day.

With death-defying acrobatics and stunning trapeze skills, the "first major large scale outdoor show made by a UK and French company for about 25 years," according to Mr Mackintosh, was hailed a success.

The performance entitled "Thank You For Having Us" was a UK premiere, as the street art titans showcased their superb skills with a memorable display.

The entertainment continued on Sunday, with more than 60 performances featuring in another eight of hours of fun for all the family.

The spokesman added: "Economic Impact Surveys are being conducted over the weekend and results will be released soon.

"Local traders have reported that their takings on Saturday reflected the record attendance figures."

Victoria Newsted, owner of Andover House Hotel on Camperdown Street in Great Yarmouth, said: "We have seen an increase of 50 per cent uptake in our rooms over the last four years of the Out There Festival weekend.

"It has had a huge impact on our business.

"Our guests rave about 'Out There' which gets better year on year."