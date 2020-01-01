Gallery

Can you spot anyone you know in our Sheringham New Year's Day dip gallery?

Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Elves, seagulls and a whole sleighful of Santas were among the wacky characters lining up along Sheringham promenade on New Year's Day, ready to welcome in 2020 with a bracing dip in the North Sea.

Organised by Sheringham lifeboat helmsmen Liam Cooper and Chris Taylor with the help of Sheringham Carnival Association, the annual event attracted around 50 people when it was first held three years ago to raise funds for the RNLI.

Numbers have grown year on year, with an estimated 500 taking part on Wednesday.

Mr Taylor said that, after a record turnout, organisers were looking at moving to a bigger beach next year.

Thanking all those who supported the event, including carnival committee members, Sheringham Coatguard and lifeboat crew and the Crown pub, which donated a £50 prize, he added: "It was incredible to see so many people and we are very grateful for the spectators' fantastic generosity."

Lifeboat crew members on standby at Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Lifeboat crew members on standby at Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Racing into the sea at Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Racing into the sea at Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Racing into the sea at Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Racing into the sea at Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Racing into the sea at Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Racing into the sea at Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Swimmers ready for the off at Sheringham New Year dip. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Swimmers ready for the off at Sheringham New Year dip. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

