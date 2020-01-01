Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Can you spot anyone you know in our Sheringham New Year's Day dip gallery?

PUBLISHED: 14:22 01 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:33 01 January 2020

Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

Elves, seagulls and a whole sleighful of Santas were among the wacky characters lining up along Sheringham promenade on New Year's Day, ready to welcome in 2020 with a bracing dip in the North Sea.

Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Organised by Sheringham lifeboat helmsmen Liam Cooper and Chris Taylor with the help of Sheringham Carnival Association, the annual event attracted around 50 people when it was first held three years ago to raise funds for the RNLI.

Numbers have grown year on year, with an estimated 500 taking part on Wednesday.

Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Mr Taylor said that, after a record turnout, organisers were looking at moving to a bigger beach next year.

Thanking all those who supported the event, including carnival committee members, Sheringham Coatguard and lifeboat crew and the Crown pub, which donated a £50 prize, he added: "It was incredible to see so many people and we are very grateful for the spectators' fantastic generosity."

Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Crowds line the beach and promenade at Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELLCrowds line the beach and promenade at Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Lifeboat crew members on standby at Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELLLifeboat crew members on standby at Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Racing into the sea at Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELLRacing into the sea at Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Racing into the sea at Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELLRacing into the sea at Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Racing into the sea at Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELLRacing into the sea at Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Swimmers ready for the off at Sheringham New Year dip. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSwimmers ready for the off at Sheringham New Year dip. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Most Read

Drink-driver rolls car 30 minutes into New Year

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving just before 12.30pm in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Car crashes into house in early hours of New Year’s Day

A house has been damaged by a car following an incident in Gloucester Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

All you need to know ahead of Cromer New Year’s Day Fireworks

Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks return for 2020 Credit: Colin Finch

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Redwell Brewery bosses defiant despite parent company liquidation

The parent company of Redwell Brewing is being placed in liquidation. Pic: Archant

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

11-hour battle to save home engulfed in flames

Fire crews fought flames from the early hours of the morning until 12.23pm. Picture: Phillip Leeder

Michael McIntyre spotted at Carrow Road

Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man released under investigation following attack on city doorman

David Aslett's injuries after the assault. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

Drink-driver rolls car 30 minutes into New Year

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving just before 12.30pm in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Car crashes into house in early hours of New Year’s Day

A house has been damaged by a car following an incident in Gloucester Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

First meteor shower of 2020 to light up Norfolk skies

Everything you need to know about how to watch the next meteor shower. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Can you spot anyone you know in our Sheringham New Year’s Day dip gallery?

Sheringham New Year dip, which attracted a record number of swimmers and spectators. Photo: KAREN BETHELL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists