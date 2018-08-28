Record number brave the waves for annual New Year’s Day dip

While many people spent New Year’s Day nursing a hangover or having a well-earned lie-in, more than 350 hardy folk turned out to a cloud-covered Sheringham seafront to brush off the Christmas cobwebs by plunging into the icy cold waves.

Attracting around 40 swimmers when it was organised for the first time three years ago in aid of Sheringham RNLI, the annual New Year’s Day dip, which was the idea of lifeboat junior helmsman Liam Cooper and helmsman Chris Taylor, has become a major event in the town calendar.

Those taking part this year included local families, as well as revellers from as far afield as North Walsham, Norwich and Nottingham.

Thanking Sheringham Carnival committee, HM Coastguard and local publican Bob Brewster, who served up hot drinks to those taking part, Mr Taylor said: “The support for Sheringham RNLI over the last 12 months has been incredible; people have been so generous and to see so many turn out for the dip was really heartwarming.”

Sean Hannah (left) with friends Hannah and Chris Holgate Parks dressed to impress at Sheringham's annual New Year's Day dip. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Sean Hannah (left) with friends Hannah and Chris Holgate Parks dressed to impress at Sheringham's annual New Year's Day dip. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Ten-year-old Archie Bain and his dad Matt, who drove 130 miles from Nottingham to take part in Sheringham's annual New Year's Day dip. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Ten-year-old Archie Bain and his dad Matt, who drove 130 miles from Nottingham to take part in Sheringham's annual New Year's Day dip. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Corpusty Primary School teacher Robert Goodson (centre) and pals, who won the fancy dress prize at Sheringham's annual New Year's Day dip for their crab costumes. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Corpusty Primary School teacher Robert Goodson (centre) and pals, who won the fancy dress prize at Sheringham's annual New Year's Day dip for their crab costumes. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Corpusty Primary School teacher Robert Goodson (centre) and pals, who won the fancy dress prize at Sheringham's annual New Year's Day dip for their crab costumes. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Corpusty Primary School teacher Robert Goodson (centre) and pals, who won the fancy dress prize at Sheringham's annual New Year's Day dip for their crab costumes. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Ten-year-old Archie Bain and his dad Matt, who drove 130 miles from Nottingham to take part in Sheringham's annual New Year's Day dip. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Ten-year-old Archie Bain and his dad Matt, who drove 130 miles from Nottingham to take part in Sheringham's annual New Year's Day dip. Photo: KAREN BETHELL