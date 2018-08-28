Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Record total handed out to local good causes by Norfolk building and retail company

PUBLISHED: 11:44 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 30 January 2019

Staff at Budgens of Holt presenting East Anglian Air Ambulance Norfolk fundraising officer Jamie Edghill with a cheque for £15,364.68, raised from events including a cake and book stalls, a car wash and a 50 mile charity cycle race. Photo: CT BAKER

Staff at Budgens of Holt presenting East Anglian Air Ambulance Norfolk fundraising officer Jamie Edghill with a cheque for £15,364.68, raised from events including a cake and book stalls, a car wash and a 50 mile charity cycle race. Photo: CT BAKER

Archant

A north Norfolk building and retail company has raised a total of £27,653 for local good causes, by hosting events ranging from raffles, sales and competitions, to a charity car wash, a sponsored walk and a 50 mile cycle race.

CT Baker managing director Michael Baker and finance director Duncan Baker presenting a cheque for £3,311.60 to Holt Royal British Legion branch chairman Lt Col Richard Peaver (left). The cash was raised from instore events held at Bakers and Larners of Holt. Photo: CT BAKERCT Baker managing director Michael Baker and finance director Duncan Baker presenting a cheque for £3,311.60 to Holt Royal British Legion branch chairman Lt Col Richard Peaver (left). The cash was raised from instore events held at Bakers and Larners of Holt. Photo: CT BAKER

CT Baker Group, which comprises Holt department store Bakers and Larners, CT Baker Builders Merchant and Budgens stores at Holt and Aylsham, holds fundraising events every year, with staff at each outlet picking a charity to support.

Benefiting in 2018 were the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Holt Royal British Legion, Norfolk and Waveney Prostate Cancer Support Group and children’s bereavement charity Nelson’s Journey.

CT Baker managing director Michael Baker (second left) presenting a cheque for £500 to representatives from Norfolk and Waveney Prostate Cancer Support Group. The cash was raised by staff at CT Baker Builders Merchant, at Holt. Photo: CT BAKERCT Baker managing director Michael Baker (second left) presenting a cheque for £500 to representatives from Norfolk and Waveney Prostate Cancer Support Group. The cash was raised by staff at CT Baker Builders Merchant, at Holt. Photo: CT BAKER

CT Baker Group managing director Michael Baker, who presented cheques to charity representatives, said: “I would like to congratulate our staff for their innovative fundraising events, which have resulted in a record giveaway to local charities.”

The company will this year be supporting Mundesley lifeboat, Macmillan Cancer Support, Walnut Tree Health and Wellbeing and Norfolk and Waveney Prostate Cancer Support Group.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Body found in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

‘First step’ taken over bringing trams back to the streets of Norwich

Trams in Edinburgh. Could Norwich follow suit? Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Radioactive material found at derelict barn in Norfolk

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

Postal delivery people of Suffolk - is your job giving you a bad back?

Low letter boxes have become a point of contention for some postal workers Picture: Paul Hewitt

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from prize bingo to brilliant comedy

Prize Bingo Credit: The Bowling House
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists