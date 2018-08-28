Record total handed out to local good causes by Norfolk building and retail company

Staff at Budgens of Holt presenting East Anglian Air Ambulance Norfolk fundraising officer Jamie Edghill with a cheque for £15,364.68, raised from events including a cake and book stalls, a car wash and a 50 mile charity cycle race. Photo: CT BAKER Archant

A north Norfolk building and retail company has raised a total of £27,653 for local good causes, by hosting events ranging from raffles, sales and competitions, to a charity car wash, a sponsored walk and a 50 mile cycle race.

CT Baker managing director Michael Baker and finance director Duncan Baker presenting a cheque for £3,311.60 to Holt Royal British Legion branch chairman Lt Col Richard Peaver (left). The cash was raised from instore events held at Bakers and Larners of Holt. Photo: CT BAKER CT Baker managing director Michael Baker and finance director Duncan Baker presenting a cheque for £3,311.60 to Holt Royal British Legion branch chairman Lt Col Richard Peaver (left). The cash was raised from instore events held at Bakers and Larners of Holt. Photo: CT BAKER

CT Baker Group, which comprises Holt department store Bakers and Larners, CT Baker Builders Merchant and Budgens stores at Holt and Aylsham, holds fundraising events every year, with staff at each outlet picking a charity to support.

Benefiting in 2018 were the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Holt Royal British Legion, Norfolk and Waveney Prostate Cancer Support Group and children’s bereavement charity Nelson’s Journey.

CT Baker managing director Michael Baker (second left) presenting a cheque for £500 to representatives from Norfolk and Waveney Prostate Cancer Support Group. The cash was raised by staff at CT Baker Builders Merchant, at Holt. Photo: CT BAKER CT Baker managing director Michael Baker (second left) presenting a cheque for £500 to representatives from Norfolk and Waveney Prostate Cancer Support Group. The cash was raised by staff at CT Baker Builders Merchant, at Holt. Photo: CT BAKER

CT Baker Group managing director Michael Baker, who presented cheques to charity representatives, said: “I would like to congratulate our staff for their innovative fundraising events, which have resulted in a record giveaway to local charities.”

The company will this year be supporting Mundesley lifeboat, Macmillan Cancer Support, Walnut Tree Health and Wellbeing and Norfolk and Waveney Prostate Cancer Support Group.