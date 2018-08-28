Record total handed out to local good causes by Norfolk building and retail company
PUBLISHED: 11:44 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 30 January 2019
A north Norfolk building and retail company has raised a total of £27,653 for local good causes, by hosting events ranging from raffles, sales and competitions, to a charity car wash, a sponsored walk and a 50 mile cycle race.
CT Baker Group, which comprises Holt department store Bakers and Larners, CT Baker Builders Merchant and Budgens stores at Holt and Aylsham, holds fundraising events every year, with staff at each outlet picking a charity to support.
Benefiting in 2018 were the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Holt Royal British Legion, Norfolk and Waveney Prostate Cancer Support Group and children’s bereavement charity Nelson’s Journey.
CT Baker Group managing director Michael Baker, who presented cheques to charity representatives, said: “I would like to congratulate our staff for their innovative fundraising events, which have resulted in a record giveaway to local charities.”
The company will this year be supporting Mundesley lifeboat, Macmillan Cancer Support, Walnut Tree Health and Wellbeing and Norfolk and Waveney Prostate Cancer Support Group.