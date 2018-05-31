A record high 18 deaths at Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant Archant

Norfolk has today hit an unwanted high after new figures showed 18 more coronavirus deaths in the county’s three hospitals.

The largest daily recorded rise in hospital fatalities included 11 at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn between April 24 and April 27, bringing its total number of deaths to 94.

There were a further seven deaths reported on Tuesday, four at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and three at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

It brings the total number of people to die in the county’s three main hospitals to 260.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive at the QEH, said; “We can confirm today that a further 11 patients – nine men aged between 76 and 93 and two women aged 90 and 92 – who had tested positive for COVID-19 have sadly died while being cared for at our hospital. Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones during this difficult time.”

At 11am on Tuesday, staff joined the family of QEH healthcare assistant Chrissie Emerson for a minute’s silence to remember her and other key workers who have lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic.

In England, a further 552 people, who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 19,301.

Patients were aged between 31 and 99 years old.

Of those, 38 patients aged between 36 and 99 years old, had no known underlying health condition.

Figures for the Department of Health will be released in due course.