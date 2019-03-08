Search

200-year-old charity to rebrand as Vision Norfolk in bid to modernise

PUBLISHED: 18:51 14 October 2019

One of Norfolk's oldest charities is to have a rebrand in a bid to "modernise" and remove lasting stigmas.

The Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind has been operating for 213 years supporting people with sight loss in the community.

And today it has announced it will change its name next year - to Vision Norfolk.

The move was announced at the charity's annual meeting with trustees, staff, volunteers and service users.

Chief executive Gina Dormer explained why the charity has chosen to change its name to Vision Norfolk.

"We took the step after much consultation with our service users, stakeholders, staff and volunteers," she said. "Some people told us, especially those newly diagnosed with sight loss, they had been fearful of being referred to a charity for 'blind people' as they do not regard themselves as blind.

"This may be at a time when they need our support the most.

"We are resolute in our aim that no-one should face sight loss alone, and we want to ensure we reach as many people as possible; we believe our new brand will help us to do this."

Co-chair of trustees at the charity, Rev Canon Simon Stokes, told the meeting the charity had recently been awarded £95,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund to develop an app linking volunteers with visually impaired people.

"Technology is bringing such an important release to those living with sight loss," he said. "We are eager to see the charity embrace technology to support people with sight loss as well as to enable the organisation to build its capacity to support more people across Norfolk."

