Woman's death was drug related, inquest concludes

A 25-year-old woman who was found unresponsive in her flat died as a result of drugs, an inquest has concluded.

Rebecca Wilson was pronounced dead at her property in Columbia Way, King's Lynn, at 4.39am on August 9, 2021.

A friend had spoken with Miss Wilson over the phone in the early hours of that morning and went to the address to check on her after becoming concerned for her safety.

He discovered Miss Wilson unresponsive and attempted CPR and contacted the emergency services.

Paramedics attended and had tried to resuscitate Miss Wilson but later confirmed her death.

The court heard evidence that Miss Wilson had previous relationship difficulties, struggles with drug use, and mental health problems, including anxiety and depression.

She had been referred to charity Change Grow Live in June 2018.

A pathologist report said the combined toxicity of various drugs most likely led to a fatal cardiac event or seizure.

A statement read out on behalf of her mother, Belinda Wilson, said: "It's really sad and horrible to think I'm not going to see her again."

Assistant coroner Simon Milburn said there was no evidence to suggest it was a deliberate act and concluded that the 25-year-old's death was drug related.