Former West End star teaches Bollywood dance to elderly people in effort to increase wellbeing

PUBLISHED: 12:18 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 18 January 2019

A former Holby City actress and West End star has been teaching the elderly how to Bollywood dance in Dereham. Picture: Creative Arts East

A former Holby City actress and West End star has been teaching the elderly how to Bollywood dance in Dereham. Picture: Creative Arts East

A former Holby City actress and West End star has been teaching the elderly how to Bollywood dance as part of a project to increase wellbeing and decrease isolation in older people.

Charity Creative Arts East has teamed up with former Holby City actress Rebeca Grant, who also performed in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit West End musical Bombay Dreams, to deliver the dance workshops in Dereham.

The sessions are part of the Our Day Out project, which has been run by Creative Arts East since 2014 across Norfolk and works with professional artists to run participatory dance and music workshops for older people.

Ms Grant is working with the project throughout January and the next session in Dereham will be held at The Meeting Point on St Withburga Lane on Friday January 25 between 10am and midday.

For more information on the project, to register your interest in the Dereham sessions or any of the other workshop locations, contact lea@creativeartseast.co.uk or phone 01953 713390.

