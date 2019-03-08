'Reassurance patrols' carried out after man was punched on Halloween
PUBLISHED: 11:15 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 06 November 2019
Archant
Additional police patrols have been conducted around an estate - just days after a man was punched in the face by a group of youths.
A man was punched in the face after he challenged a group of youngsters, who were believed to have thrown pieces of pumpkin at a car in Lowestoft on Halloween.
It happened at about 10.25pm on Thursday, October 31 in Eastwood Avenue, close to Whitton Green.
So on Bonfire night (Tuesday, November 5) "reassurance" patrols were carried out by police around the Whitton estate in Lowestoft - with "all well" on the night.
A post on the Lowestoft Police Twitter page said: "The Safer Neighbourhood Team out and about on reassurance patrols last night in Whitton area.
"Little bit on the chilly ️side last night but all was well #Lowestoft."
