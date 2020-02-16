Real ale enthusiasts set to hold winter beer festival in Acle

Pint of real ale. PHOTO: Shaun Taylor Archant

Acle ale lovers are getting together for an evening of entertainment to raise money for local causes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The broadland village of Acle. St Edmunds Church Picture: James Bass The broadland village of Acle. St Edmunds Church Picture: James Bass

Headed up by Jeffrey Fisher, Acle residents and real ale enthusiasts will be holding a Winter Beer Festival between February 21 and February 23 to raise funds for Acle St Edmund's Church roof and the Acle Lands Trust.

You may also want to watch:

Held at Church Hall along Norwich Road, the event will offer an impressive selection of all local Norfolk Ales.

These will be sourced and supplied by the Humpty Dumpty Brewery of Reedham, and live local music will be sourced on both Friday and Saturday evening too.

Drinks and snacks will be provided, and best of all, admission is completely free - since Ovamill Limited, based in Beccles, have sponsored the event.

Have a scout out on Facebook or Instagram using the tag @acle_winter_beer_festival to find out more details.