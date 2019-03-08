Search

Readers urged to nominate 'stories of kindness and bravery' for region's annual Stars Awards

PUBLISHED: 17:04 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 27 September 2019

Joan Brooks, centre, winner of the Carer of the Year award at the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards, presented by Wendy Thomson and Andrew Proctor of the Norfolk County Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Nominations for a glittering night of awards for the region's unsung heroes are in their final days.

Joshua Hopkins, Hopkins Homes, left, with John Gordon-Saker, Open Youth Trust, right, at OPEN Norwich. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodJoshua Hopkins, Hopkins Homes, left, with John Gordon-Saker, Open Youth Trust, right, at OPEN Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The closing date to submit names to the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards, held in conjunction with OPEN Norwich, falls on Monday, September 30.

And organisers and sponsors have urged residents to ensure the "stories of kindness, charity, bravery and achievement" don't go unnoticed ahead of deadline.

Joshua Hopkins of the Hopkins Charitable Fund, at Hopkins Homes, who are the main sponsors for the 2019 awards ceremony, said: "I've been lucky enough to see some of the nominations that have come in so far and have been blown away by the stories of kindness, charity, bravery or achievement from the unsung heroes living in our area."

The team who trekked through bad snowy conditions brought by the Beast from the East to respond to an emergency call in Chedgrave, win the Hospital/Ambulance Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards, presented by Peter Larke, centre, from the East of England Co-Op. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe team who trekked through bad snowy conditions brought by the Beast from the East to respond to an emergency call in Chedgrave, win the Hospital/Ambulance Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards, presented by Peter Larke, centre, from the East of England Co-Op. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He added: "We are very proud to be sponsoring the awards.

"It's set to be a great night and I'd urge everyone to take a minute this weekend to submit a nomination and support those who make our region so special."

This year's awards, held in partnership with the OPEN Norwich venue and the charity's Youth Trust for the very first time, will reward those deserving from Norfolk and Waveney who go the extra mile for those around them.

From emergency services workers who travelled through the snow during the Beast from the East to respond to an emergency call out, using sledges to transport their equipment during the nine hour rescue, to"indispensable" carer of the year Joan Brooks, last year's winners represented the very best of our communities.

The categories are: Carer, sponsored by Great Yarmouth Council; Young Person, sponsored by Norfolk Constabulary; Sporting Achievement, sponsored by Norwich Accountancy; Education Champion; Outstanding Bravery Act, sponsored by Breckland Council; NHS Person, sponsored by NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups for Norfolk and Waveney; Fire and Rescue Person, sponsored by Norfolk County Council; Police Person, sponsored by Norwich Accountancy; Community Champion, sponsored by Flagship Group; Team or Community Group, sponsored by NorseCare; Charity Fundraiser, sponsored by Flagship Group; Cultural or Arts Person, sponsored by Broadland and South Norfolk District Councils; and Unsung Hero or Heroine, sponsored by Gasway.

- To make a nomination, visit the OPEN awards nomination page.

