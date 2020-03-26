You shared your top tips for keeping busy and home schooling through isolation

We can all do our part to slow down the spread of coronavirus by staying home, but nobody said self-isolating would be easy.

Michele Jackson said she had been “enjoying the sunshine in my back garden for a few minutes”, sharing a picture of her lovely dog. Photo: Michele Jackson Michele Jackson said she had been “enjoying the sunshine in my back garden for a few minutes”, sharing a picture of her lovely dog. Photo: Michele Jackson

With a lot more free time to fill, it’s easy to get bored. And with the greater responsibilities home schooling children, it’s also easy to get stressed.

That’s why we asked our readers for their top tips to stay sane and make the most out of some family time at home.

Here’s your top tips from the time you have spent at home so far:

•Making the most of home school:

Teaching from home is no small order, but these tips could really help.

“Kids can go online into Edinburgh Zoo and watch live. There’s another site in America doing the same with a quiz to do at the end,” Vivienne Hodson said.

Joanne Jenkins added: “My daughter made a giant poster for her siblings to look at when they’re bored and need inspiration.”

Anna Louise Ball said: “I would recommend visiting Grove Primary School Facebook page! Lots of challenges, videos, stories and learning ideas being shared by the staff each day

And Paula Johnson added: “For children off school, still do their lunch boxes, it saves overeating.”

•Spring cleaning:

Getting on top of odd jobs you had put off for weeks and breathing some new life into your house seemed to be popular advice.

“I’m having a huge spring clean,” said reader Julie Jarvis.

“Catch up with all the jobs you have been putting off,” added Annette Rix.

Emma Cunningham joked: “I’ve washed my front door! Oh the sanity...”

•Gardening:

With our time outside limited, if you’re lucky enough to have a garden, a lot of you have been making the most of it by spending time sprucing it up.

Michele Jackson said she had been “enjoying the sunshine in my back garden for a few minutes”, sharing a picture of her lovely dog.

“On my two days off from work I am sunning in the garden in my PJs,” Amanda Leigh told us. “Trying to enjoy the garden and fresh air. I have to work so making the most of it.”

Jo Stone was spending time outside and beating panic buyers by visiting her allotment.

“Just been out to our allotment and planted 100 onions. Spuds go in tomorrow,” she said.

•Getting out, or having fun inside:

We not only can, but are encouraged to leave the house once a day to exercise. Dog walks and runs seem popular, but there’s also some advice for making fun while inside.

“My pooch is tired after going for a nice long walk down the beach this morning,” Jenifer Everett-Day commented.

“Disney+ keeps me and my daughter sane right now,” said Leah Secretan.

Meanwhile Michele Jackson said she was taking silly pictures, and Sarah Walden had been spending time making waffles.

•Set a routine:

Some of our favourite advice came from Stella Robinson, who said: “Set a routine. If you are in a house with others all encourage one another to keep active. This is so important. Only allow yourself one news update a day. Too much can frighten you and depress you.

“Chat to neighbours over fence keeping safe distance. Music is more motivational than the TV. All join in together to decide what is for tea, lunch and make it together. Don’t allow unlimited access to the internet for youngsters. It will not help with their mental health.

“Most of all think of others. Keep in touch with friends via a phone call if you can. A voice that cares is much better than a text message.”

Do you have some great advice or ideas for how to spend time in self-isolation? Let us know in the comments!