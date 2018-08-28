Search

‘This literally broke my heart’: Your tributes to Rajang the orangutan

PUBLISHED: 13:29 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:40 14 December 2018

Rajang the orangutan passed away yesterday Picture: DAVID MARSAY

DAVID MARSAY

Colchester Zoo announced the death of one of their beloved residents yesterday. Readers took to social media to express their condolences.

Rajang the orangutan passed away yesterday morning at the age of 50 after living at the zoo since 1980.

The popular animal had been receiving treatment for chronic arthritis and other age-related health problems. Initially Rajang responded well to the medication but in recent months he started to lose focus and show symptoms of a degenerative neurological condition.

Vets prescribed medicine to help him, but his condition further deteriorated and he was put to sleep.

Read the full story here: Rajang the orangutan from Colchester Zoo has died

Hundreds of memories and condolences for the one-of-a-kind orangutan were left on our Facebook page.

Olivia Lillington wrote: “This literally broke my heart this morning. All those trips to see him, I couldn’t believe it either when I read it.”

Charlotte Hussain added: “Oh this is really sad... love that orangutan.”

Clare Hubert shared her special memory with Rajang, she said: “I remember seeing him when he was in his old enclosure and I put my hand up on the glass and he came over and put his hand on the glass where mine was. I sobbed. Such a beautiful creature.”

Readers also posted their pictures with the much loved animal which we have included.

If you can see a memory from someone you know make sure you share the article with them.

