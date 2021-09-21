Photographers capture the harvest moon as it rises over Norfolk
- Credit: Roy Howarth
Norfolk photographers have captured images of the Harvest Moon which appeared in the county's night sky.
The September full moon rose over Norfolk on the night of September 20, 2021, offering the opportunity for some gorgeous photos.
The Harvest moon is unique from other full moons as it is the only one not linked with a month of the year.
It is instead the name given to the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox, which is on September 22 this year.
Rising early after sunset, the Harvest Moon is known for giving off plenty of light.
This aided farmers with harvesting their crops, resulting in the moon's name.
The Harvest Moon is just one of the things to see in September's night sky, with the Orionids meteor shower set for the end of the month.
