Photographers capture the harvest moon as it rises over Norfolk

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:16 PM September 21, 2021   
The Harvest Moon rising over the sea and Cromer Pier, in North Norfolk.

The Harvest Moon rising over the Cromer Pier. - Credit: Roy Howarth

Norfolk photographers have captured images of the Harvest Moon which appeared in the county's night sky.

The September full moon rose over Norfolk on the night of September 20, 2021, offering the opportunity for some gorgeous photos.

A detailed image of the Harvest Moon over Norfolk

A detailed image of the Harvest Moon over Norfolk. - Credit: Adam Chown

The Harvest moon is unique from other full moons as it is the only one not linked with a month of the year.

It is instead the name given to the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox, which is on September 22 this year.

Rising early after sunset, the Harvest Moon is known for giving off plenty of light. 

Orange clouds over Great Yarmouth in Norfolk because of the Harvest Moon.

The orange full moon tinted the clouds over Great Yarmouth the same colour. - Credit: Simon Luckman

This aided farmers with harvesting their crops, resulting in the moon's name.

The Harvest Moon is just one of the things to see in September's night sky, with the Orionids meteor shower set for the end of the month.

The Harvest Moon over Great Yarmouth in Norfolk.

The full moon, over Great Yarmouth, had an orange tint. - Credit: Simon Luckman


