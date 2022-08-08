Earn a share of £16,000 giveaway for the charity that matters to you!

Do you know of a charitable cause that could benefit from our Readers' Choice Cash for Charity giveaway? - Credit: Denise Bradley/Newsquest

If there’s a charity that’s particularly close to your heart then make sure it doesn’t miss out on the chance to claim a share of our massive £16,000 giveaway.

Nominations for the Readers’ Choice Cash for Charity giveaway are open for four weeks from Tuesday, August 9, so make sure to get in touch before the deadline of Sunday, September 4.

It could be that you volunteer or work for a charity, or you may just want to support your favourite local charity by nominating it for a share of the £16,000 cash we’re making available to support great local causes in Norfolk and Suffolk.

The Readers’ Choice Cash for Charity giveaway has a share of £16,000 to give away to charities in Norfolk and Suffolk - Credit: Newsquest

Once all nominations have been received, our editor will select 10 of the most deserving local charities to be featured in this year’s grants scheme.

Then we’ll put the power to allocate the cash back into your hands.

For four weeks, readers will be invited to collect tokens from our newspapers which can then be sent to collection points across our region or posted.

Each token collected will be used to allocate cash to the nominated charity – so if your favourite charity collects 50pc of all tokens collected, it will receive 50pc of the £16,000!

The £16,000 cash is being provided by the charitable arm of Newsquest Media Group’s parent company: The Gannett Foundation. This year the foundation will donate £128,000 to charities across the country.

Past grants have supported a wide variety of good causes, including cash for hospices, community construction projects, support for the elderly or disabled, and projects helping to tackle homelessness and a lack of opportunities for disadvantaged young people.

Making a nomination couldn’t be easier. Either fill in the nomination form on our website or you can write to us before the closing date of Sunday, September 4, confirming the name and address of the charity you’d like to nominate and why to: Readers’ Choice Cash for Charity Nominations, Archant, Prospect House, Norwich, NR1 1RE.

Terms and conditions

Newsquest terms and conditions will apply where relevant to the grants process; please visit newsquest.co.uk/prize-competition-rules. Personal data will be used by Newsquest and its agents solely for the administration of the grants process and will not be shared with any third party; our general privacy notice is at newsquest.co.uk/privacy-policy. This campaign will be published in multiple Newsquest publications across this Newsquest region. The 10 charities chosen by the local editorial panel will be voted for by our readers. The value of the grant awarded to each of the 10 charities will be calculated pro rata according to their share of the vote. Only original voting coupons will be accepted, no photocopies. The cash grants will be sent by BACS transfer. Grants are conditional on completion of the relevant project and a successful nominee charity may be required to evidence its use of the grant. The top 10 charities selected for the vote will be contacted to provide additional information for entry into the readers’ vote; should this information not be provided within the timescale provided then the editorial panel will select an alternative charity. The charity must be registered with the Charities Commission and have not received a grant from the Gannett Foundation in the last two years.