Reader Letter: If QEH Hospital secures rebuild make sure it lasts this time

Published: 5:00 PM March 28, 2021

The EDP is launching its Rebuild the QEH campaign to urge Matthew Hancock to back the building of a new hospital in King's Lynn. - Credit: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire/PA Images/Archant

The call for a new hospital for West Norfolk has the full support of every one of us who lives here but could I please offer a note of caution.

If we’re lucky enough to get funding from this desperately strapped government, it might make sense to build the next one with a view to it lasting a tad longer than 30 years maybe?

We bandy around eye-watering figures that run to hundreds of millions of pounds but 40 years ago we were doing just the same thing and what we ended up with was plainly never constructed or designed with any consideration of future-proofing.

A crack in the ceiling where a concrete plank holding up the roof of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has distorted - Credit: submitted

Bearing in mind the massive carbon footprint embodied in the structure of the current QEH and assuming a high percentage of the demolition materials will end up in landfill we are looking at a hefty financial and ecological fiasco.

The QEH was constructed with a 30-year lifespan and anyone with an ounce of wit might have had the foresight at the time to plan ahead with some kind of financial “savings plan” to build the next one?

But no, heads have remained firmly in the sand while the local authorities assumed the magic money tree would deliver when the time came.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, which staff say is no longer fit for purpose and should be replaced - Credit: QEH

Let’s build this new hospital with sustainable materials that stand the test of time and hopefully it will have a lifespan which extends considerably longer than that of a mid-priced touring caravan.

We know how to build things to last when we choose to — let’s take the long view and could I suggest we immediately start to think about how the one in 40 years' time will be financed.

Steve Mackinder, Sandy Lane, Denver.

