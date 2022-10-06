Are we supposed to congratulate police on targeting burglars?

Opinion

Police chave committed forces to attending all home burglaries in a new set of standards - Credit: Getty Images

Anyone whose home has been burgled uses the word violated to explain long-term effects.

Traumatised, invaded, unsafe and dirty are other words used by victims of break-ins when a stranger has forced their way into their home.

Their first instinct on opening their front door to find their sanctuary ransacked – or worse still, being disturbed at home by a burglar - is to call the police.

Breaking into someone else’s home is a crime. It’s illegal - unacceptable in any moral and ethical code.

How has it come to pass that we are supposed to congratulate police forces for introducing ‘new standards’ to promise to visit every victim of burglary?

Are we supposed to be grateful for police turning up to try to catch burglars?

In London, the proportion of reported burglaries attended by an officer has recently fallen to 50% - an unacceptable level, Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley had to admit.

"It's too serious an intrusion not to have somebody turn up,” he said. Quite. How has it never been?

And police wonder why the confidence in them is at an all-time low.

Police forces nationwide have logged 1.76 million burglaries since 2017 and only 5% of those resulted in criminal charges or a court summons. This is disgraceful.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) has now pledged those investigators will visit the scene of every break-in to help see more crimes being solved and offenders prosecuted. Isn’t that the whole point of the police? To solve crimes leading to the prosecution of offenders.

This is a cause for embarrassment and admission that something has gone gravely wrong rather than grounds for announcing new measures signed by all 43 chief constables in England and Wales.

Norfolk already has a policy in place to go to all home burglaries. I’m still shocked there needs to be a policy for this at all.

Yet other forces only attend burglaries where victims are vulnerable or elderly, or there are evidential lines of inquiry to be followed up. Say that again?

So, someone can return to a burgled home, their possessions rooted through, their home wrecked by intruder and police effectively shrug and say "that’s life. Can’t help."

Talk to individual officers and they say they feel an emphasis from dealing with offences to helping with people who take offence.

Policing thought, visiting people who express unwelcome views to warn them to keep quiet and following up on social media arguments has risen in their duty priorities, they say.

This instantly puts police officers in the tricky position of appearing they are taking a partisan view and are effectively acting as censors rather than crime fighters, attacking individuals’ freedom of expression.

There’s a fine line and one the police appear to have muddled and got tangled in.

To the public, it is simple – we need to know that the police will act against criminality, whatever it is.

We want crimes in our neighbourhood, burglaries, car theft and assaults to take priority.

Rarely do people talk about the loss of their telly, laptop or jewellery while remembering a burglary. It is the emotional harm that leaves lasting damage, stripping them of feeling safe in their own home – and disregarded and disillusioned by police who they believed would care.

Few people want to stay in homes violated by intruders, their sense of safety shattered. To feel disregarded by the police, with the intruder still at large, compounds this feeling.

In his pledge, the new chief inspector of constabulary Andy Cooke seems to be telling police to turn the clock back to traditional policing and deal with crime and keeping the public safe.

Chief constables should avoid “politics with a small ‘p'” and remember the clear distinction between what is and is not a crime.

“We’re not the thought police, we follow legislation, and we follow the law, simple as that,”

Proof of the pudding will be in what happens next. But to have to articulate that shows how skewed view of policing have come.

Even though Norfolk has the second lowest burglary rate in the country but just six out of every 100 investigations led to someone being charged. A suspect was not identified in seven out of 10 cases in the year ending March 2021.

Police, like every public service, states limited resources as a reason and a focus on complex and highly harmful crimes (as if burglary isn’t highly harmful to individuals), but there’s clearly a deeper issue that, through the years, has led to burglaries being ignored.

Cooke says he wants people to have the peace of mind of knowing police will come to any home invasion and will make every effort to catch those responsible.

Has there ever been a valid, rational, and justified reason for this to have never been so?

We all know the answer, and so does every police force that has let so many people down at their time of need.