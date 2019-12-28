Search

Re-launched Disability Advice service generated £2million in benefits for clients

PUBLISHED: 17:50 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:51 28 December 2019

Disability Advice North East Suffolk base at Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft. Pictures; Mick Howes

Disability Advice North East Suffolk base at Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft. Pictures; Mick Howes

Archant

It has been providing a vital advice service for more than 30 years.

Disability Advice North East Suffolk base at Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft. Pictures; Mick Howes

And after re-launching its service under a new name in April, a charitable organisation has reported a successful first eight months as it is on track to generate as much as £2million in benefits for clients this year alone.

Disability Advice North East Suffolk - which was formerly called DIAL Lowestoft & Waveney - underwent a modernisation of its name earlier this year to reflect its catchment area and the service it delivers.

Disability Advice North East Suffolk base at Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft. Pictures; Mick Howes

The service also became a Charitable Incorporated Organisations or CIO which is a more modern charitable arrangement.

Service manager Teresa Goldson said: "We have a vast source of knowledge about help available to the disabled.

"The work of the organisation has become more complex with a typical appointment lasting two to three hours.

"While a lot of the service's work is helping people to make benefits claims, particularly since welfare reform has happened, another service we offer is to support people with disabilities into employment.

"There are government schemes to help disabled people to find and move into suitable work.

"Employers who are committed to recruiting, employing and supporting disabled staff can now sign up for 'Disability Confident' scheme and display the logo on adverts and application forms,

"This helps would be applicants to know that a future employer is up to speed on the support available."

Disability Advice North East Suffolk is only the second organisation in Suffolk to achieve the top tier Disability Confident award.

Mrs Goldson added: "Some of the conditions supported by DANES include autistic spectrum disorder, people with communication difficulties or health conditions, those with learning difficulties, mental health conditions, physical disabilities or sensory impairments.

"We have been providing our free service since 1986.

"All of our advisers are trained professionals and they offer an up-to-date, impartial and confidential information, advice service throughout Lowestoft, Beccles, Bungay, Southwold, Halesworth and all surrounding villages.

"The service is offered to anyone with a disability and/or long term health condition, their carers, and professionals working with them to help overcome day-to-day problems of disability."

The service's offices in Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft are open Monday to Thursday 9.15am to noon and 1pm to 3pm.

For more information email info@danesonline.co.uk or call 01502 511333.

