18th century sofas from west Norfolk home to sell at auction
Four 18th century George III settees are being sold at auction.
The sofas have beaded and gilded frames painted grey, with floral silk cushions. They are estimated to be worth around £16,000 for all four, though they will be sold as two pairs.
They were originally part of a suite, decorated in the 'French antique' or 'Grecian' style favoured by Francophiles advising the Prince Regent.
The settees were almost certainly commissioned by George, 1st Marquess Townshend, for his home, Raynham Hall.
The Marquess has a glittering military career, fighting in the Siege of Quebec and becoming the Lord Lieutenant of Ireland in 1767. His wife, Anne Montgomery, was Mistress of the Robes to Caroline, Princess of Wales, in 1795.
The settees have stayed in the house since their commission, recorded there in 1811 and 1909.
The sofas will be sold at auction by Sworders Fine Art Auctioneers in their Fine Interiors sale on September 14 and 15.
A similar set of 16 chairs sold at auction in 2013 for £31,250.