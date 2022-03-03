Raveningham Sculpture Trail returns with a Woodland Lumiere

World class art, film, music, poetry and magic come together at Raveningham Sculpture Trail, which is presenting its Woodland Lumiere for a second year - open Wednesdays to Saturdays until March 26.

Made possible by Creative Odyssey CIC, the project has been visualised and conceived by Sarah Cannell, alongside a group of artists, musicians and performers, and allows visitors to wander through three acres of the wild garden at twilight (between 6pm and 10pm).

Sarah Cannell, curator or the Woodland Lumiere. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Encounters include:

1. Glowing tree trunks cast in latex by Emily Diamond.

2. Immersive sound installation 'Night Rills' by Mike Challis.

3. The 'Feral' series of films by Daisy Black on the new woodland screen.

4. Sculptural pieces by Spadge Hopkins, Nick Ball, Fern Spray and others.

5. Sprites and dragonflies created by Terry Wright, Georgina Johnson, Jan Hughes and Di McKenna.

6. A meditative spiral maze by Lizzie Lawrence.

7. Projections on the house featuring Laura Cannell and Kate Ellis.

Tickets are available at raveninghamsculpturetrail.com, priced at £6 for adults, and free for under 18s. The Ravenous Cafe will be open for hot drinks and snacks between 6pm and 9pm. Well behaved dogs are welcome. And parking is free.

Woodland Lumiere at Raveningham. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Spiral Maze by Sarah Cannell and Lizzie Lawrence. Projection on house by Laura Cannell from her These Feral Lands project at the Woodland Lumiere at Raveningham. - Credit: Sarah Cannell

Work by Fern Spray at the Woodland Lumiere at Raveningham. - Credit: Sarah Cannell

The sculpture trail re-opens in the summer, with tickets available from July 1. The gardens feature multiple artworks from more than 60 selected artists, with pieces displayed throughout the meadows, gardens and woodland at Castell Farm on the Norfolk/Suffolk border.















