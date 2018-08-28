Raveningham road to shut as resurfacing works carried out

Roadworks will be in place in Raveningham next month for two nights. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

A Raveningham road will close so £42,000 of resurfacing can be carried out.

The B1136 Loddon Road is set to shut on Thursday, February 7, for ‘major carriageway resurfacing works’, according to Norfolk County Council.

The work will be carried out over two nights, subject to weather conditions.

The site will extend across the junctions with Thurlton Road and Beccles Road, and diversions will be in place to all through traffic.

The diversion will be in place from 7.30pm to 6am each night.

A council statement said that vehicle access to businesses and properties within the limits of the closure will be kept from one end at all times.

Norfolk County Council’s Community & Environmental Services department and its contractors will carry out the work at a cost of £42,000.