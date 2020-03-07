Road partially blocked after van crash

A road has been partially blocked after a crash involving a van this morning.

The B1136 Yarmouth Road, which runs between Hales and Haddiscoe, is blocked in one lane, although traffic is able to pass.

Officers from Norfolk Police are on the scene, near Raveningham Barn, while the van is being recovered.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

The driver of the van is not believed to have been injured.