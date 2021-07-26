Watch: 'Persistent' rat climbs washing line for food

Published: 11:26 AM July 26, 2021

Video captures 'persistent' rat climbing washing line to get food from bird feeders.

Melissa Paterson, from Sutton, near Stalham, recorded the rodent in her garden on July 12 and shared it on social media, prompting hundreds of mixed reactions.

The 26-year-old caught the rat in its somewhat successful mission after a few failed attempts.

She said: "It had come into the garden a couple of times beforehand and it was climbing on the tree trunk to get on the line. It had climbed up the stick that holds the line up and kept falling.

"It was very persistent. It was very fascinating to watch. It did get to it in the end and hasn't come back since."

Miss Paterson who lives near farm fields has since removed the bird feeders as not to attract the rat back.

"It was just looking for food and the bird feeders were there and it spotted an opportunity", she added.

Some people found the post entertaining while others were not so keen on seeing the rodent up to its tried and tested acrobatic antics.