Rascal the Aussie cat reunited with her owner - more than a month after going missing

Rascal the Aussie cat is reunited with owner Riarn Gill after going missing in Norwich for more than a month. Picture: Riarn Gill

An Australian cat who went missing just a week after relocating to England has been reunited with her delighted owner - having spent more than a month roaming the streets near Norwich.

Rascal the Aussie cat is reunited with owner Riarn Gill after going missing in Norwich for more than a month. Picture: Riarn Gill

Rascal, who belongs to Riarn Gill and Kevin Griffin, vanished more than a month ago, after the pair spent around £2,200 shipping her from their home in Melbourne ahead of a move to London.

The antipodean moggy arrived in the UK a week ahead of the pair and was staying with Miss Gill’s brother in Amderley Drive, Eaton when she escaped on September 1.

Rascal’s antics led to the couple frantically searching for her and included one false alarm, in which a feline with a near identical microchip number was found nearby.

However, after more than a month passed, Miss Gill admits she had lost hope of ever being reunited with her beloved four-year-old pet, who had lived up to her name by going missing.

Rascal the Aussie cat is reunited with owner Riarn Gill after going missing in Norwich for more than a month. Picture: Riarn Gill

But on Monday, she received the phone call they had been so desperately hoping for from the Cat Protection League with the news that Rascal had been found.

Miss Gill, 27, said: “To be honest, we’re both in total and utter shock. It had reached the point where we genuinely thought we would never see her again, so we’re so grateful to have her back.

“It felt like a five hour drive from London to pick her back up, when really it was half that.”

Rascal the Aussie cat is reunited with owner Riarn Gill after going missing in Norwich for more than a month. Picture: Riarn Gill

In the end Rascal was found by a woman living on Leng Crescent in Eaton, exactly one mile away from Miss Gill’s brother - and the opposite side of the busy A11.

She added: “Goodness knows what she had been up to but we took her to the vets and everything seems well with her, so clearly she was well looked after.

“She’s an affectionate cat anyway, but ever since we picked her up on Monday she’s been even more so. She’s settling into her new home well now and has been enjoying lots and lots of cuddles.

“We’re over the moon to have her back - she’s definitely had a bit of an adventure.”