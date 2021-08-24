Rare white-tailed eagle spotted in King's Lynn
- Credit: Julie Smart
One of the UK’s largest and rarest birds was spotted flying over Roydon Common near King’s Lynn last week.
Julie Smart, from Grimston, spotted a white-tailed eagle resting in a tree at 9.30am on Friday (August 20).
The bird sat in a tree for over an hour before flying off around the common.
Paul Stancliffe, of the British Trust for Ornithology, said the incredibly rare eagle is “one of the biggest birds you’ll see in East Anglia” and it is believed it may still be in the area.
The white-tailed eagle disappeared from our shores in the 1700s. They were reintroduced to the Isle of Wight in 2019 and three birds have since travelled up to our region. It is hoped they will eventually return across southern Britain.
Julie, a keen wildlife photographer, said the eagle was “one of the best things I’ve photographed this year. It was lovely to watch this amazing bird for so long.”
More information on the bird's flight path can be found here.
