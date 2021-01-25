News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'You never know' - Rare plants discovered on Norfolk canal bank

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:23 PM January 25, 2021   
Wildlife officers on the North Walsham and Dilham Canal have discovered a number of rare plant species.

Wildlife officers on the North Walsham and Dilham Canal have discovered a number of rare plant species. - Credit: North Walsham and Dilham Canal Trust

Wildlife officers were surprised to discover a number of rare plants while patrolling a north Norfolk canal bank.

The plants found on the North Walsham and Dilham Canal include Sea Milkwort, Red Maids, White Melilot, Balkan Spurge and Bifid Hemp-nettle, and experts said the rare species are thriving in the North Walsham area.

Officers suspect diverse soil substrates on the bank are the reason for the large numbers of rare species.

Wildlife officers on the North Walsham and Dilham Canal have discovered a number of rare plant species.

Wildlife officers on the North Walsham and Dilham Canal have discovered a number of rare plant species. - Credit: North Walsham and Dilham Canal Trust

Suki Pryce, a wildlife officer for North Walsham and Dilham Canal Trust has found over 400 rare plants across the four mile stretch of canal the trust has been working to restore since 2017.

She said: "You never know what you’re going to find, every walk along the canal is like a treasure hunt.

You may also want to watch:

"It’s been very intriguing to discover species that are more common to urban areas or species usually found in sand dunes along the coast.

"Some unusual species survive year after year and really thrive along the canal. Others arrive and then disappear, only to return again a couple of years later, it's hard to fathom."

Wildlife officers on the North Walsham and Dilham Canal have discovered a number of rare plant species.

Wildlife officers on the North Walsham and Dilham Canal have discovered a number of rare plant species. - Credit: North Walsham and Dilham Canal Trust


Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich hairdresser, former boxer and bodybuilder, dies from Covid
  2. 2 The areas where Covid rates have fallen the fastest since lockdown began
  3. 3 'Small number' of staff at town's Tesco test positive for Covid-19
  1. 4 Yellow weather warning for snow in place across region
  2. 5 ‘I cried so much’ - Mum-of-four on impact of whole family having Covid
  3. 6 Norwich Debenhams looks doomed as Boohoo to buy brand
  4. 7 Bus crashes into lorry in Norwich
  5. 8 Drink driver arrested after crashing into two trees in Norwich
  6. 9 Body discovered in Thetford Forest Park
  7. 10 Cycling trail among ideas for new country park
Environment News
North Walsham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Norfolk woman fined after travelling 200 miles to visit daughter

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Investigations

Atlantis Tower up for sale after owner signs ‘outrageous’ loan deal

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon

Bowls

Norfolk bowls star tests positive at world indoor championships

Dominic Picksley

person

Covid rates continue to fall across Norfolk, especially in Norwich

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus