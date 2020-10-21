Search

Advanced search

Rare porcelain swan to attract worldwide interest at auction

PUBLISHED: 09:26 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:26 21 October 2020

A rare Lowestoft Porcelain swan, which is set to be auctioned in Norfolk in November. Picture: Keys Auctioneers and Valuers

A rare Lowestoft Porcelain swan, which is set to be auctioned in Norfolk in November. Picture: Keys Auctioneers and Valuers

Archant

An extremely rare porcelain swan that was made almost 250 years ago is set to be auctioned off next month.

A rare Lowestoft Porcelain swan, which is set to be auctioned in Norfolk in November. Picture: Keys Auctioneers and ValuersA rare Lowestoft Porcelain swan, which is set to be auctioned in Norfolk in November. Picture: Keys Auctioneers and Valuers

The rare Lowestoft Porcelain model dates from around 1785, and was one of a very small number made by the Suffolk factory.

It is likely to spark interest from across the world as it goes under the hammer in Norfolk next month.

With the porcelain swan having sold for more than £10,000 when it was last up for auction in 2010, auction experts are predicting it will attract interest from collectors throughout the world.

The Lowestoft porcelain factory was known mostly for functional household pieces such as jugs, teapots and cups.

Animal figures were not commonly made at the Crown Street factory, which operated from 1757 until 1802.

It was also very rare for Lowestoft animal figures to be painted, and the swan which will be auctioned by Keys Auctioneers and valuers in Aylsham as part of their two day Fine Sale on November 25-26 features sepia enamel feathers and painted eyes and beak.

The piece has come from a local collection, and was once part of the renowned John Warrell collection.

It has been auctioned twice before – in 1986 when it sold for £820, and in 2010 when it sold for £10,500.

The Lowestoft Porcelain brand holds an important position in the history of British ceramics as no other factory produced so many dated and inscribed pieces.

David Broom, ceramics expert at Keys Auctioneers and Valuers, said: “Keys has built a national and international reputation for Lowestoft porcelain, and the rarest pieces are often brought to us for sale.

“There is actually a fair amount of standard Lowestoft porcelain which comes to market, but it is the rare pieces such as this swan which really catch the attention of serious collectors.”

The swan is one of a number of rare Lowestoft porcelain items in Keys’ November Fine Sale.

Keys’ two day Fine Sale takes place online via KeysLive at bid.keysauctions.co.uk on November 25-26.

The full catalogue will be available online at www.keysauctions.co.uk in early November.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It can happen to anyone’: City’s drug death rate among highest in country

Dylan Callomon's sister, Astrid, wants more people to accept that addiction is an illness and can happen to anyone. Photo: Callomon family

Road remains open after car collides with hedge

The car which collided with a hedge on Shouldham Road at Marham Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest graphs show big differences between coronavirus cases in north west compared to East Anglia

Public Health England figures show the coronavirus infection rate is increasing in Great Yarmouth and Norwich. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Fallen wisteria thought to be 100-years-old could have been one of oldest in UK

The wisteria in Newman’s Yard, Fakenham, was believed to be a century old when it finally succumbed to the elements in late September. Picture: Submitted

Rare porcelain swan to attract worldwide interest at auction

A rare Lowestoft Porcelain swan, which is set to be auctioned in Norfolk in November. Picture: Keys Auctioneers and Valuers