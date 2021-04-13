Published: 1:09 PM April 13, 2021 Updated: 1:17 PM April 13, 2021

The Queen famously described Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, as her "strength and stay". - Credit: PA

A rare glimpse into the late Prince Philip’s ‘strength and stay’ relationship with the Queen has been remembered by a former Norfolk GP.

Dr Susan Palmer, 99, worked as a GP in Dereham for 28 years.

She recalled in around 1960, being called out to a school for blind and deaf children near Great Yarmouth, after a pupil needed medical attention.

Dr Palmer said: “I'd parked near the school, but there was a traffic jam, so I couldn’t get back onto the road - and there, just in front of me, was the royal car, halted.

HRH The Queen, Prince Philip, Princess Anne, Prince Charles and a baby Prince Andrew - Credit: Archant

“There was cheering and waving from the schoolchildren. Then they started roaring with laughter.

“I got out to ask why they’d laughed. The deaf children could lip-read, so they had interpreted what the royal pair were saying.

“The Queen said: ‘I feel so tired, I want to get home.’

“The Prince’s reply was what had amused the children: ‘Cheer up, chicken. We’re nearly there.’

Looking back on the moment, Dr Palmer said: “It shows you their humanity, as they were going along. She gets as tired as everyone else does, of course, but has to keep going on with her duties.”