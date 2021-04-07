Rare chance to visit famous walled gardens for only second time ever

Published: 10:43 AM April 7, 2021

The owners of a secluded 18th century Norfolk hall are to host an open garden and bijou craft fair, giving the public a rare chance to see its beautiful landscape - Credit: Kieron Tovell

A drone aerial picture of the gardens at Thurning Hall - Credit: Kieron Tovell



Mother and daughter, Pauline Harrold and Lara Lacey who live at Thurning Hall, between Reepham and Holt, have hosted weddings for over 26 years. However, it is only the second time they have opened the garden to the public.

The pair will be opening the gardens to run a Bijou craft fair, which will see more than 21 local artisans showing their handmade wares, in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Mrs Harrold who is 85, established the gardens when she moved to the hall in the 1960’s and now works on them with her daughter and her husband along with their three young children.

A wedding at Thurning Hall - Credit: www.luisholden.com



The Hall had previously belonged to the Rev Whitwell Elwin a direct descendent of Pocahontas and her husband John Rolfe who designed and had built Booton Church, near Reepham.

In the past, the grounds have also been used as a location to film “The Mill on the Floss" by George Eliot and “A Fatal Inversion” by Barbara Vine as well as appearing as the backdrop for many national newspapers and magazine shoots.

Kelly Boston, community fundraiser for Motor Neurones Disease Association said: “We are delighted to have the support of Lara and Thurning Hall and wish them every success for their garden party.

"The funds they raise will help us to continue our vital work in providing support for people affected MND, campaigning to raise awareness of the disease and funding research to find treatments and ultimately a cure for MND.”

A wedding at Thurning Hall (pre-covid) - Credit: Richard Jarmy Photography



The gardens will be open on May 29 and 30 between 10.30am - 4pm, with tickets costing £4 per person.

Children under 10 will be allowed to visit for free, but dogs except for guide dogs will not be allowed.

To find out more information about the event, or to book tickets, visit: www.thurninghall.co.uk