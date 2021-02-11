More rapid Covid-19 test sites in Norfolk announced

Published: 11:21 AM February 11, 2021

Rapid lateral flow testing is now available in King's Lynn and Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Suffolk County Council

People who have to go to work because they cannot do it from home are being urged to get rapid tests which can show whether they have coronavirus - even if they have no symptoms.

The lateral flow tests are being offered to people in West Norfolk and Great Yarmouth, with more sites due to be set up in other parts of Norfolk.

While the number of cases in Norfolk are coming down, rates are not dropping as rapidly as in some parts of the country.

Norfolk County Council says the lateral flow tests, which give a result in about 30 minutes, can help stop the spread early, by identifying people who are asymptomatic, so they and their household can self-isolate.

A trial took place in King's Lynn before Christmas, while people in Great Yarmouth can also book tests.

But, now testing in West Norfolk is being offered to more people, with sites at Fairstead Community Centre and St James Swimming Pool in King's Lynn and at the Oasis Leisure Centre in Hunstanton.

The testing is available for people who cannot work from home, including key workers and only for people with no symptoms.

Other people will still need to book tests in the usual way through the www.gov.uk website.

Stuart Dark MBE, West Norfolk Council cabinet member for environmental services and public protection. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

Stuart Dark, West Norfolk Council cabinet member for environmental services and public protection, said: "I would encourage anyone who has to go out of the home to work, to take advantage of this opportunity to have a test, if they live or work in one of the above areas.

"Any one of us could have the virus and could be spreading it unknowingly because we do not have any symptoms.

"This testing is an extra tool to help us reduce the opportunity for the virus to be transmitted.

"Even if the test result is negative, it is still vitally important that people follow the lockdown restrictions and that when they are out for shopping, work or other essential appointments, they adhere to social distancing, handwashing and they wear a face covering when required."

People can book an appointment by scanning the QR Code or by visiting www.norfolk.gov.uk/rapidtesting.

People can scan this QR code to book a rapid Covid test. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

People attending tests should wear masks, observe social distancing and have a mobile phone, so they can get their results.