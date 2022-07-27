Raise a glass for our Norfolk Day bar winners!
Published: 4:57 PM July 27, 2022
- Credit: Moon Gazer Ales
A couple from north Norfolk celebrated this year’s Norfolk Day with an extra special treat.
Richard and Chris Bagshaw-Lane, of Fakenham, were named as the winners of the Moon Gazer’s Norfolk Day bar competition.
Of their win, the lucky couple said: “Wow. It was a lovely surprise for us.”
David Holliday, of Moon Gazer Ales, which is based in Hindringham, added: “We had some very happy winners pop to the Moon Gazer Brewery to collect their prize. We are sure they will have had a fab Norfolk Day.”
As well as Moon Gazer Ale’s Pondhopper, which was specially brewed for Norfolk Day, the couple won a selection of Black Shuck tipple and Whin Hill Norfolk Cider and apple juice.
