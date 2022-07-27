News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Raise a glass for our Norfolk Day bar winners! 

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 4:57 PM July 27, 2022
Norfolk Day bar winners Chris Bagshaw-Lane and Richard Bagshaw-Lane

(Far left) Norfolk Day bar winners Chris Bagshaw-Lane and Richard Bagshaw-Lane (far right), with David Holliday of Moon Gazer Ales (left) and Mark Jarvis of Whin Hill Cider (right) - Credit: Moon Gazer Ales

A couple from north Norfolk celebrated this year’s Norfolk Day with an extra special treat. 

Richard and Chris Bagshaw-Lane, of Fakenham, were named as the winners of the Moon Gazer’s Norfolk Day bar competition. 

Of their win, the lucky couple said: “Wow. It was a lovely surprise for us.” 

David Holliday, of Moon Gazer Ales, which is based in Hindringham, added: “We had some very happy winners pop to the Moon Gazer Brewery to collect their prize. We are sure they will have had a fab Norfolk Day.” 

As well as Moon Gazer Ale’s Pondhopper, which was specially brewed for Norfolk Day, the couple won a selection of Black Shuck tipple and Whin Hill Norfolk Cider and apple juice. 

  • Norfolk Day is sponsored by Richardson's
