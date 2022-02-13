We'll keep Fred's gallopers going, showman's family pledges
- Credit: Chris Bishop
A showman's family has pledged to keep the historic fairground ride that bears his name running in his memory.
Fred Pooley, former Mayor of Hunstanton, passed away at the age of 74 on Christmas Eve.
Mr Pooley owned rides and attractions on Rainbow Park, the seafront fair loved by generations of visitors to the Norfolk resort.
And the pride of his collection, still operated by his family, was the set of gallopers - a carousel where riders whizz round on carved horses and animals.
"We bought it in 1985 or 1986," Mr Pooley's widow Bessie-Lynne, 69, said as Rainbow Park opened up for the 2022 season.
"It was built by Savages of King's Lynn in 1886. People in our family will carry it on."
Mrs Pooley's family can trace their fairground roots back through four generations.
Most Read
- 1 Norwich roads and major roundabout closed after car goes into river
- 2 Parents to be banned from driving near schools in new trial
- 3 Man in 60s dies after car crashes into river
- 4 Village school shuts for good because it has no children to teach
- 5 Military helicopter lands on east Norfolk village green
- 6 Award-winning seafood restaurant reopens with new look and menu
- 7 Village school set for 'multi-million-pound investment'
- 8 Long-range American bomber spotted above Norfolk's skies
- 9 New city sweet shop hoping to bring 'something different' to Norwich
- 10 Quirky home created out of a former farm building is for sale for £595k
After working travelling fairs across the north-west and Midlands, the family settled in Hunstanton in the 1960s.
"It was my dad, Johnny Cook," said Mrs Pooley. "He was the one who decided we should settle here for a better way of life."
The gallopers' ornately-carved horses, chickens and ostriches shone in the sun as Rainbow Park reopened after its winter lay-off.
"We love it, it's such a family resort", said Mrs Pooley as the first visitors of the new season braved the wind lashing in off the sea.
At noon, she rang the bell to start the ride for the first time since her husband's passing, after a handful of punters climbed aboard.
Family members' names are emblazoned on the necks of the horses of the golden carousel.
Bessie-Lynne vies with the names of the Pooleys' children and grand-children, as per show families' tradition.
Presented by Frederick James Pooley, the ride still says above its ornate gallopers.
"Patronised by the elite of the country," a sign beneath says. Another adds: "Capture the thrills of bygone days."