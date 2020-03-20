Search

‘Let’s see how far it can go’: Why rainbows are being spotted in windows around Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:32 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:40 20 March 2020

Teresa Felstead and her children have painted pictures of rainbows to put in their windows as part of an online craze to spread some cheer arcross Norfolk communities. Photo: Teresa Felstead

Teresa Felstead

Rainbows have been spotted in windows across Norfolk, as families have been doing what they can to occupy their kids and spread some much-needed cheer.

Communities across the county have been picking up on creative idea which is going viral online, asking families and their children to paint pictures of rainbows and place them in their front windows.

Teresa Felstead, from Little Snoring, near Fakenham, said she first saw the idea Facebook and decided to share it in all of her local community groups and since then more and more rainbows have been appearing in windows as far as Great Yarmouth and Thetford.

The mother-of-four said: “I saw someone did in Great Massingham and I shared it on about ten community pages, and it has gone crazy on my Facebook I have had hundreds of people liking it.

“It’s great for the kids and gives them something to do and you can take them out so they can try and spot them around the community, like a game of I spy.

“But it is also a symbol of happiness and hope which I think is really needed right now. To make us all feel united and not alone.

“Lets see how far it can go.”

