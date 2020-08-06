Search

‘Look for me in rainbows’: Families capture breath-taking site above their homes

PUBLISHED: 14:13 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 06 August 2020

A perfect rainbow spotted above homes in Thetford. Photo: Robby Butler

A perfect rainbow spotted above homes in Thetford. Photo: Robby Butler

Robby Butler

A symbol of hope and unity, and for one man a reminder of a loved one he has lost, families in a town witnessed a breath-taking rainbow above their homes.

A perfect rainbow taken by Neil James at Redgate in Thetford. Photo: Neil James PhotographyA perfect rainbow taken by Neil James at Redgate in Thetford. Photo: Neil James Photography

Robby Butler, from Thetford, was at his home on Canons Walk, on Monday, at around 6pm, when he caught a glimpse of a near perfect rainbow.

But after losing his mother a few years ago, the 64-year-old, who captured the colours on his phone, said whenever he sees one it is a heart-warming reminder of her.

He said: “My mum died in September 2017 and in one of her poems, she wrote ‘look for me in rainbows’.

“Whenever I see a rainbow I think of her immediately. As do my brothers and sisters. It is always good to have that moment when surprised by a rainbow.”

Neil James, from Neil James Photography, who also managed to take a snap shot, added: “I walked past my window and saw it was out there so had to grab the camera quickly and stand in the light rain to get it.

“This was all just good luck.”

