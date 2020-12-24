Month's worth of rain in 24 hours in parts of Norfolk

Published: 10:29 AM December 24, 2020 Updated: 11:04 AM December 24, 2020

A months' worth of rain fell in 24 hours in parts of Norfolk, leaving homes and businesses flooded. - Credit: Dan Holley

A month's worth of rain fell in 24 hours in parts of Norfolk, leaving homes and businesses flooded.

A map tweeted by Meteorologist and weather presenter, Dan Holley, revealed the extent of the heavy rainfall across East Anglia.

Parts of South Norfolk and the Broads were worst hit causing serious flooding.

Long Stratton was one of the worth hit areas as a months' worth of rainfall fell in parts of Norfolk. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

In his tweet Mr Holley wrote: “EAST: It's been a thoroughly wet 24 hours across a swathe of the Midlands into East Anglia.

"Many stations have recorded in excess of 50mm, equating to a month's worth of rain in just 24 hours in places...”

Heavy rain caused flooding at Kenninghall. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

You may also want to watch:

Today, on Christmas Eve, families, home owners and businesses have been left dealing with the aftermath.

Long Stratton was one of the worth hit areas as a months' worth of rainfall fell in parts of Norfolk. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Heavy rain caused flooding in Garboldisham. - Credit: Danielle Booden



