Dog owner failed to get help for her badly injured Yorkshire terrier

Published: 10:22 AM May 21, 2021

A Yorkshire terrier had to have a leg amputated after its owner failed to get him veterinary treatment for a fracture before she was caught drink driving, a court was told.

Gucci was left suffering with the broken front leg for six weeks before he was taken in by the RSPCA. By then it was too late for the leg to be saved.

Owner and single mum-of-two Raimonda Burkauskaite, 35, had told police she could not afford the £1,000 bill for treatment but was told there were charities which could help.

A week later, after Burkauskaite was arrested for drink-driving at almost four times the legal limit, police noted she had still taken no action over Gucci.

She admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a dog and drink driving when she appeared before Lynn magistrates.

Jonathan Eales, prosecuting for the RSPCA, said Burkauskaite, who had owned Gucci for eight years, didn’t know how he had suffered the fracture but the dog was seen to be yelping in pain.

He said: “Miss Burkauskaite failed to deal with that at all. The dog didn’t receive any veterinary attention for about six weeks.”

Mr Eales said: “What we find so frustrating with these offences is there is help available. Miss Burkauskaite was advised by the police officer that there was help available and she still didn’t take it.”

Magistrates heard the drink-driving offence occurred on April 17 in Wisbech Road, when police saw. Burkauskaite driving with her lights on full beam at 2.30pm.

She was arrested after failing a roadside test and in custody blew 134 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath; the legal limit is 35.

Andrew Cogan, for Burkauskaite, said the drink-drive offence had occurred when she felt severely depressed and “foolishly” took her car to speak to a friend.

Burkauskaite, of Le Strange Avenue, was banned from driving for 30 months, given a 12-month community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work and banned from owning a dog for five years.

She was ordered to pay costs of £50 to the RSPCA and £95 victim surcharge.

A new home has been found for Gucci by the RSPCA.