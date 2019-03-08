Station regeneration hailed as railway exhibition is showcased at restored Parcels Office

The Lowestoft Central Station roof demolition from the 1990s will feature in Departures -- an exhibition illustrating the evolving nature of the railways of Norfolk and East Suffolk, at the newly restored Parcels Office at Lowestoft railway station. Picture: David Pearce Archant

Railway scenes from the past 50 years will be showcased this weekend as a special exhibition is held.

We are delighted to confirm a special preview of our 1st exhibition featuring local railway scenes from past 50 years will take place this weekend in the restored Parcels Office at @greateranglia #Lowestoft Station Admission Free open Fri, Sat & Sun 11-4

As part of a major Community Rail initiative to restore and rejuvenate Lowestoft's iconic railway station, the former Parcels Office - which had been derelict for more than 30 years - has been carefully restored.

From later this summer it will begin hosting a wide range of events and activities - and this weekend people will have the chance to visit the town's new public exhibition space as a special preview of a new exhibition takes centre stage in the former station Parcels Office that has been restored over the past year.

This weekend, Departures - an exhibition of more than 70 images from the past five decades by Norwich-based photographer David Pearce - will illustrate the evolving nature of the railways of Norfolk and East Suffolk.

The new space which will host the exhibition at the newly restored Parcels Office at Lowestoft railway station this weekend. Picture: Martin Halliday

With the arrival of a new generation of trains and infrastructure in East Anglia, the exhibition commemorates the passing of an era - the old order departing to make way for the arrival of the new.

Mr Pearce said: "Railways, in common with almost all other forms of transport, are constantly in a state of transition. When changes occur, new perspectives arrive."

David Pearce, photographer, who will showcase more than 70 of his images in Departures � an exhibition illustrating the evolving nature of the railways of Norfolk and East Suffolk - at the newly restored Parcels Office at Lowestoft railway station. Picture: David Pearce David Pearce, photographer, who will showcase more than 70 of his images in Departures � an exhibition illustrating the evolving nature of the railways of Norfolk and East Suffolk - at the newly restored Parcels Office at Lowestoft railway station. Picture: David Pearce

As the vice-chairman of the Bittern Line Community Rail Partnership, Mr Pearce has curated several exhibitions and produced railway books and articles.

Martin Halliday, Community Rail development officer, said: "We are delighted that David has agreed to share some of his extensive collection at our first event in the newly restored Parcels Office.

"There are some terrific images documenting just how much railways in our area have changed over the past 50 years and we look forward to welcoming the public back to a part of Lowestoft Station hidden for over three decades."

The work to transform the formerly derelict Parcels Office was funded through grants by the Railway Heritage Trust and Association of Community Rail Partnerships.

The Lowestoft Central Project has also received support from the East Suffolk Lines and Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnerships and rail operator, Greater Anglia, with the forthcoming opening of the Parcels Office marking another key milestone within the initiative.

Admission to the exhibition preview is free and will be open daily from 11am to 4pm this Friday, Saturday and Sunday (June 14, June 15 and June 16).