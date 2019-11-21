Search

Advanced search

Road closed due to burst water main

PUBLISHED: 12:37 21 November 2019

Railway Road has been closed whilst repairs are carried out to a burst water main. Picture: John Elworthy.

Railway Road has been closed whilst repairs are carried out to a burst water main. Picture: John Elworthy.

Archant

A west Norfolk road has been closed following a burst water main.

Railway Road in Downham Market has been shut in order for water and gas repairs to take place.

The closure is affecting the railway line crossing and the surrounding areas.

You may also want to watch:

An Anglian Water spokesman said: "Our teams are currently working to repair a burst water main on Railway Road in Downham Market.

"The proximity of the burst to the railway line and other utilities in the area means that the repair is taking longer than anticipated.

"However, there is currently no effect on domestic customer water supply or pressure.

"A road closure is currently in place to allow our teams to make the necessary repairs to the pipe and the damaged road surface as quickly, and as safely, as possible.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, and we'd like to thank local residents and road users for their patience while we complete this vital work."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

A47 collisions causes long delays for rush hour traffic

There are queues on the east-bound A47 near Honingham due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Care home to close just six months after opening

Cawston Lodge care home is set to close after six months of opening. Picture: Archant

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

New cinema gets go-ahead and aims to open in 2020

How one of the auditoriums at the new cinema could look. Pic: BCA Ltd/Whitworth.

Train cancelled due to ‘unusually large passenger flow’

A Greater Anglia train was cancelled this morning. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Victim in Greek murder inquiry believed to be from Great Yarmouth area

A 40-year-old believed to be from the Great Yarmouth area was found dead in Familia Hotel in Vathy, Greece on Sunday. Picture: Google Maps

Have you been trapped by a cold caller like Channel 5’s Jane?

Don't get trapped by fraudulent cold callers Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists