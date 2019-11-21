Road closed due to burst water main

Railway Road has been closed whilst repairs are carried out to a burst water main. Picture: John Elworthy. Archant

A west Norfolk road has been closed following a burst water main.

Railway Road in Downham Market has been shut in order for water and gas repairs to take place.

The closure is affecting the railway line crossing and the surrounding areas.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: "Our teams are currently working to repair a burst water main on Railway Road in Downham Market.

"The proximity of the burst to the railway line and other utilities in the area means that the repair is taking longer than anticipated.

"However, there is currently no effect on domestic customer water supply or pressure.

"A road closure is currently in place to allow our teams to make the necessary repairs to the pipe and the damaged road surface as quickly, and as safely, as possible.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, and we'd like to thank local residents and road users for their patience while we complete this vital work."