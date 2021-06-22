Railway managers snap up ‘Teddy Bear’ train
- Credit: Mid Norfolk Railway
The Mid Norfolk Railway (MNR) has announced the arrival of a new locomotive to join the railway.
The addition comes following a private purchase by the railway’s catering manager, Marie Saville, and her husband, general manager, George Saville.
Explaining the purchase of the Class 14 ‘Teddy Bear’ Diesel locomotive, Mr Saville said: “I learnt to drive a class 14 when I was 21 and have been involved with them for 36 years.
"Marie likewise has driven them for many years and so when the chance came to buy one it was not a difficult decision for us.”
He added: “Speaking as the MNR’s general manager, D9520 is a perfect fit for the railway. It is dual-braked so can and will be used for passenger services, but is also ideal for shunting and works trains.”
Class 14 diesels have long had the nickname of ‘Teddy Bears’, in reference to the Great Bear, a famous early steam engine of the Great Western Railway.
