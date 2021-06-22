News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Railway managers snap up ‘Teddy Bear’ train

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 10:45 AM June 22, 2021   
The railway’s catering manager Marie Saville and her husband general manager George Saville

The railway’s catering manager Marie Saville and her husband general manager George Saville, pictured with the 'Teddy Bear' locomotive. - Credit: Mid Norfolk Railway

The Mid Norfolk Railway (MNR) has announced the arrival of a new locomotive to join the railway.

The addition comes following a private purchase by the railway’s catering manager, Marie Saville, and her husband, general manager, George Saville.

The 'Teddy Bear' locomotive

The 'Teddy Bear' locomotive - Credit: Mid Norfolk Railway

Explaining the purchase of the Class 14 ‘Teddy Bear’ Diesel locomotive, Mr Saville said: “I learnt to drive a class 14 when I was 21 and have been involved with them for 36 years.

"Marie likewise has driven them for many years and so when the chance came to buy one it was not a difficult decision for us.”

The railway’s catering manager Marie Saville and her husband general manager George Saville

The railway’s catering manager Marie Saville and her husband general manager George Saville, pictured with the 'Teddy Bear' locomotive. - Credit: Mid Norfolk Railway

He added: “Speaking as the MNR’s general manager, D9520 is a perfect fit for the railway. It is dual-braked so can and will be used for passenger services, but is also ideal for shunting and works trains.”

The 'Teddy Bear' locomotive

The 'Teddy Bear' locomotive - Credit: Mid Norfolk Railway

You may also want to watch:

Class 14 diesels have long had the nickname of ‘Teddy Bears’, in reference to the Great Bear, a famous early steam engine of the Great Western Railway.

Most Read

  1. 1 38 Norfolk schools and university named in students' accounts of sex abuse
  2. 2 Man denies causing death by careless driving on A47 in Norfolk
  3. 3 School apologises for uniform advice wording after sexism claims
  1. 4 'We offered £20k over and still lost out': Frantic housing market revealed
  2. 5 Teenage boy found a week after being reported missing
  3. 6 WATCH: Heron patiently waits for fish and chips
  4. 7 Two Norfolk restaurants in top five 'secret' places to eat on English coast
  5. 8 A47 driver stopped in smashed up Vauxhall and failed drug test
  6. 9 Canaries closing in on new shirt sponsor
  7. 10 Driver cut from vehicle after crash on Norwich ring road
Heritage
Leisure Landmarks
People
Dereham News
Wymondham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paul and Jenny Buxton at Park Farm in Heydon, where the Buxton family has farmed for 100 years

Farming

Machinery sale marks end of family's 100-year farming history

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Alison Birmingham and Tony Gray at Heartsease roundabout

Dutch design could inspire revamp of danger roundabout

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Amazon has seen a dip in profits in the wake of new investments

Warning over 'Amazon' cold call recordings scam in Norfolk

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte counted down the start o

Royal Family

Prince William, George and Charlotte start races at Sandringham

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus