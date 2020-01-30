Search

Advanced search

Weeks of railway line closures to begin tomorrow

PUBLISHED: 06:30 31 January 2020

Train services between Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft will be replaced with buses for the next three weeks Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Train services between Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft will be replaced with buses for the next three weeks Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Rail users travelling between Norwich and the coast are to be faced with replacement buses for weeks to come as a host of works are carried out by Network Rail.

Starting tomorrow, February 1, no train services will be running between Norwich and Great Yarmouth, as works are carried out to modernise the Wherry Line - which will see it fully closed.

And as of Monday, services between Norwich and Lowestoft and Beccles and Lowestoft will also be replaced with buses, with disruption planned to carry on until Monday, Feburary 23.

The planned works will see 23 days of engineering on the line, which will see level crossings at Brundall, Lingwood, Strumpshaw, Cantley, Oulton Broad North and Victoria Road updated.

It will also see the full replacement of the railway bridge at Postwick, which has come to the end of its life and track renewals at Lowestoft, Acle and Hassingham while the line has closed.

Maintenance works will also be carried out to the Reedham and Somerleyton swing bridges.

You may also want to watch:

Mehlia Duymaz, Network Rail's route managing director for Anglia had previously said: "I am sorry that 23 days of engineering works will be difficult for passengers but completing these large-scale projects and maintenance in one coordinated effort will help reduce the overall amount of disruption and deliver a safer, modern and reliable railway for many years to come."

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: "We are sorry to customers for the inconvenience that this engineering work causes them, but we will make sure they can still complete their journeys, even if some of it is by bus."

Replacement bus services will be in place across the following dates:

Saturday, February 1 until Monday, Feburary 17: Between Norwich and Great Yarmouth

Monday, February 3 until Monday, February 24: Between Norwich and Lowestoft

Monday, February 3 until Monday, February 17: Beccles to Lowestoft

Meanwhile, a stretch of track between Reedham and Great Yarmouth, which has been closed since October 2018, is due to be reinstated on Monday, February 24, once the work is completed.

Further details of the work can be found at Network Rail's website.

Most Read

Three Norfolk high schools to move to different academy trusts

Attleborough Academy will join the Sapientia Education Trust; the move is anticipated to happen around April 1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Driver fined £100 for parking for 26 seconds to sneeze

Attleborough engineer Steven Savage is appealing the parking fine, labelling it 'ridiculous'. Picture: Steven Savage

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

Restaurant that had cockroach infestation closes as owner seeks new investors

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has closed as he seeks new investors to revamp the restaurant. Picture: Simon Parkin

Joy as ‘world class’ festival will be staged in town once more

Some of the crowds at the First Light Festival in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Three Norfolk high schools to move to different academy trusts

Attleborough Academy will join the Sapientia Education Trust; the move is anticipated to happen around April 1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Weeks of railway line closures to begin tomorrow

Train services between Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft will be replaced with buses for the next three weeks Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Run Anglia: Bungay Black Dogs Jo Andrews on how she became UK’s fastest V45

Jo Andrews during the Lord Mayor's 5K. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Driver fined £100 for parking for 26 seconds to sneeze

Attleborough engineer Steven Savage is appealing the parking fine, labelling it 'ridiculous'. Picture: Steven Savage

Restaurant that had cockroach infestation closes as owner seeks new investors

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has closed as he seeks new investors to revamp the restaurant. Picture: Simon Parkin

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.
Drive 24