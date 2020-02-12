Search

Advanced search

Cautious welcome to new north Norfolk train figures

PUBLISHED: 06:00 13 February 2020

The new Greater Anglia train arrives at London Liverpool Street. Pic: Greater Anglia.

The new Greater Anglia train arrives at London Liverpool Street. Pic: Greater Anglia.

Greater Anglia

Rail users in north Norfolk have given a cautious welcome to improvements to Greater Anglia's service in the area.

Jonathan Denby, Greater Anglia’s Head of Corporate Affairs, on Sheringham station's new and improved platform. Picture: Ella WilkinsonJonathan Denby, Greater Anglia’s Head of Corporate Affairs, on Sheringham station's new and improved platform. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

New figures released by the train provider show that the Norwich to Sheringham line has recorded some of its best-ever performance figures.

Results for the four weeks from January 9, after level crossings were upgraded and speed restrictions were removed, reveal that over 97pc of trains ran on time.

It comes after a tumultous few months in which the line was blighted by over-crowding, unreliable trains and even temporary closure when a level crossing problem saw a train and car come within inches of hitting each other.

Jayne King, who catches the train everyday and relies on the service, said: "It's certainly been a lot better since Christmas. However it doesn't make up for the completely shambolic service before Christmas with little or no communication, cancellations, delays and nonexistent replacement buses.

One of Greater Anglia's new bi-mode trains at Cromer railway station, on the Norwich-Sheringham Bittern line. Picture: Stuart AndersonOne of Greater Anglia's new bi-mode trains at Cromer railway station, on the Norwich-Sheringham Bittern line. Picture: Stuart Anderson

You may also want to watch:

"We got dumped in Cromer on numerous occasions... I've lost trust with them, but have no other option."

Ben Baldwin who lives in Sheringham, said: "Looks better than it was. Certainly hasn't done the taxi companies any harm in Cromer and Sheringham though taking abandoned passengers home."

Jonathan Denby, head of corporate affairs said: "We're pleased to have delivered some excellent performance in recent weeks on the Bittern Line. The new trains offer a positive transformation in terms of service quality.

One of Greater Anglia's new bi-mode trains at Cromer railway station, on the Norwich-Sheringham Bittern line. Picture: Stuart AndersonOne of Greater Anglia's new bi-mode trains at Cromer railway station, on the Norwich-Sheringham Bittern line. Picture: Stuart Anderson

"We apologise again for the problems customers suffered in December. We are fully committed to maintaining the very high standards of the last month, maximising the benefits for local communities and giving Bittern Line customers the best train service the line has ever seen."

"The aim now is to maintain these positive trends to benefit customers, communities and the wider economy in north Norfolk, as well as continuing to improve reliability and punctuality across the network."

In December it was announced that a safety investigation had been launched after one of Greater Anglia's new trains came within a quarter of a second of ploughing into a car at a level crossing.

It meant that trains had to run at reduced speeds, causing delays across the region.

Most Read

Dog owner ordered to remove 15kg of pet’s waste from garden - after claiming it ate council’s warning letters

Avondale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Archant

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Staff from three hotels not paid since Christmas launch battle for wages

The three hotels which have closed; Brandon House, Wensum Guest House and the Stracey, all owned by Ken Finneran, inset. Pic: Archant

New primary school will be first of its kind in Norfolk

Artist's impression of the new Wymondham College Prep School. The Sapientia Education Trust, which is sponsoring the school, has had to delay the opening of its boarding provision. Picture: LSI/Morgan Sindall

This restaurant is anything but a shambles

Owners and directors, Rebecca and David Lysaght, at the Shambles café, bar and bistro, North Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Safety concerns over proposed large housing estate off the A47

Peter Milliken, chairman of the Easton Parish Council, pictured in 2016 protesting with residents against the plans for hundreds of homes to be built in the village. Picture: Steve Adams

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Staff from three hotels not paid since Christmas launch battle for wages

The three hotels which have closed; Brandon House, Wensum Guest House and the Stracey, all owned by Ken Finneran, inset. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus fears prompt village restaurant to close as staff return from Chinese new year trip

The sign in the window at Full River in Acle advising customers the takeaway will be shut until February 26 due to coronavirus fears, as a precaution Picture: Liz Coates

Takeaway given zero food hygiene rating bounces back with new score

Cleopatra in Norwich, on Knowland Grove. Photo: Lauren Cope
Drive 24