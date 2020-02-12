Cautious welcome to new north Norfolk train figures

Rail users in north Norfolk have given a cautious welcome to improvements to Greater Anglia's service in the area.

Jonathan Denby, Greater Anglia's Head of Corporate Affairs, on Sheringham station's new and improved platform.

New figures released by the train provider show that the Norwich to Sheringham line has recorded some of its best-ever performance figures.

Results for the four weeks from January 9, after level crossings were upgraded and speed restrictions were removed, reveal that over 97pc of trains ran on time.

It comes after a tumultous few months in which the line was blighted by over-crowding, unreliable trains and even temporary closure when a level crossing problem saw a train and car come within inches of hitting each other.

Jayne King, who catches the train everyday and relies on the service, said: "It's certainly been a lot better since Christmas. However it doesn't make up for the completely shambolic service before Christmas with little or no communication, cancellations, delays and nonexistent replacement buses.

"We got dumped in Cromer on numerous occasions... I've lost trust with them, but have no other option."

Ben Baldwin who lives in Sheringham, said: "Looks better than it was. Certainly hasn't done the taxi companies any harm in Cromer and Sheringham though taking abandoned passengers home."

Jonathan Denby, head of corporate affairs said: "We're pleased to have delivered some excellent performance in recent weeks on the Bittern Line. The new trains offer a positive transformation in terms of service quality.

"We apologise again for the problems customers suffered in December. We are fully committed to maintaining the very high standards of the last month, maximising the benefits for local communities and giving Bittern Line customers the best train service the line has ever seen."

"The aim now is to maintain these positive trends to benefit customers, communities and the wider economy in north Norfolk, as well as continuing to improve reliability and punctuality across the network."

In December it was announced that a safety investigation had been launched after one of Greater Anglia's new trains came within a quarter of a second of ploughing into a car at a level crossing.

It meant that trains had to run at reduced speeds, causing delays across the region.