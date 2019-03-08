Rail services from Norwich cancelled due to train faults

A train fault has caused disruption to trains from Norwich this morning. Picture: Sonya Brown Archant

Train faults are causing disruption to services to and from Norwich this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The 6.52am service from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and the 7.05am from Norwich to London Liverpool Street have both been cancelled due to a train fault.

While the 9.30am from London Liverpool Street to Norwich, due 11.27am will be terminated at Ipswich and will no longer stop at Stowmarket, Diss or Norwich due to a train fault.

For the latest travel information on the railways visit the Greater Anglia journey check website.

