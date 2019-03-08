Search

Rail services from Norwich cancelled due to train faults

PUBLISHED: 07:24 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:24 12 September 2019

A train fault has caused disruption to trains from Norwich this morning. Picture: Sonya Brown

Train faults are causing disruption to services to and from Norwich this morning.

The 6.52am service from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and the 7.05am from Norwich to London Liverpool Street have both been cancelled due to a train fault.

While the 9.30am from London Liverpool Street to Norwich, due 11.27am will be terminated at Ipswich and will no longer stop at Stowmarket, Diss or Norwich due to a train fault.

For the latest travel information on the railways visit the Greater Anglia journey check website.

