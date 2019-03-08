Rail services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth cancelled

A number of Greater Anglia trains have been cancelled this morning. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A string of rail services between Norwich and the coast have been cancelled by Greater Anglia this morning as a result of train faults.

Early morning services between the city and Great Yarmouth have already been pulled, with trains set to head to the coast at 6.11am and 6.52am not making their trips.

Meanwhile, services taking the opposite route, from Great Yarmouth to Norwich, at 6.58am and 7,30am respectively have also been cancelled.

The next available service from Great Yarmouth to Norwich is at 8.18am, while the next service of the inverse leaves at 7.43am.