Rail investigators to take no action after car crashed into steam train

PUBLISHED: 14:29 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:29 21 November 2018

No action will be taken after a car crashed into a train at a level crossing in Sheringham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Rail investigators won’t take any action after a car crashed into a steam train on the North Norfolk line.

The level crossing near Sheringham Golf Club. Picture: David BaleThe level crossing near Sheringham Golf Club. Picture: David Bale

The smash took place on the level crossing near Sheringham Golf Club at about 11.20am on Saturday.

It involved a silver Mercedes, which was badly damaged, and a steam train on its way from Weybourne to Sheringham, with just a driver and a fireman on board.

The driver of the Mercedes was uninjured and no damage was caused to the engine or the railway infrastructure.

Andrew Munder, the North Norfolk Railway general manager, said: “As the train crossed the level crossing it struck a car that was driving into the main road into the golf club.

“There are no gates at the crossing but there are red flashing lights like any other level crossing and audible alarms. The car just didn’t stop.”

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said there would be no investigation into the incident.

